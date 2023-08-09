Manama, Bahrain: Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, organised a group-wide mangrove planting and beach cleanup activity at Ma’ameer Channel-Southern Area.

The planting and clean-up activities included the participation of 200 Bapco Energies employees and their families, along with the attendance of representatives from the Supreme Council of Environment, Southern Municipality, and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture. The event demonstrated Bapco Energies’ collective commitment to environmental stewardship.

During the activity, the participants planted 2,350 new mangrove seedlings and removed approximately 5,000 kilograms of general waste from the beach. The initiative reflects Bapco Energies’ ongoing efforts to create a cleaner and greener future for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The initiative, organised by Bapco Energies, aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitious National Afforestation Plan to double the number of trees and quadruple mangrove coverage by 2035 across the Kingdom.