Manama, Bahrain - Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its donation of BD 500,000 to support the national relief campaign aimed at aiding Palestinians in Gaza. The donation aligns with the directives of His Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The national relief campaign, ‘Help Gaza’ is held under the esteemed patronage and close supervision of His Highness Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs. The campaign is set to commence with a live donation drive broadcasted on Bahrain TV.

Mark Thomas, Bapco Energies’ Group Chief Operating Officer, underlined that Bapco Energies’ contribution to the national campaign for Gaza stands as a testament to their commitment to social responsibility. This commitment is in line with the leadership's vision to bolster support for the Palestinian people, promote regional stability, and provide essential humanitarian assistance.

He added, "Bapco Energies remains resolute in our commitment to supporting humanitarian causes which is unwavering. We are collaborating closely with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to offer vital support to the people of Gaza, particularly during these challenging times marked by conflict and worsening humanitarian and economic conditions."

Bapco Energies’ contribution underscores the Company's steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on communities in need.

