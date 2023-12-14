Muscat: In further recognition of its success as one of the leading Banks in the Sultanate, BankDhofar emerged as the proud recipient of the coveted ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ award at The TAS Conclave 2023, which concluded at W Hotel Muscat, on December 10.



The award was received by Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar and was handed over during the high-profile event that brought together CEO’s, senior executives, business leaders, and senior government officials.



The award recognized BankDhofar for its outstanding commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and excellence in banking services. It distinguishes the bank’s efforts in advancing its digital infrastructure, enhancing user experiences, and introducing innovative financial technologies. The bank’s digital offerings range from mobile banking app, internet banking and online account management to innovative payment solutions and personalized financial advisory services.

This prestigious award reflects BankDhofar’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the financial industry’s digital revolution and affirms its expertise in adapting to the evolving digital landscape by providing cutting-edge financial solutions to its customer. The bank has consistently invested in technology and embraced innovative strategies to enhance customer experience, streamline processes, and provide a comprehensive suite of digital services.

BankDhofar’s win reinforces its position as a leader in the financial sector and highlights the importance of digital innovation in shaping the future of banking.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.



