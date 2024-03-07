Muscat: In demonstration of its commitment to support Corporate and SME sector, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040; BankDhofar recently took part in supporting Oman’s biggest food festival "Muscat Eat" Event which was organized at the Omani Automobile Association.

Commenting on supporting such event, Ammar Mohsin Al Balushi, Head of Mid Corporate Banking & SME at BankDhofar noted: "We have always been keen to support SME and entrepreneurs, and participating in initiatives that accelerate the development of the sector;” Muscat Eat " provided the chance for entrepreneurs to present their passion and introduce their food brand to the visitors that may positively contribute to the national economy.”

The event is scheduled on every weekend from 15 February till 2 March 2024. The festival includes entertainments, food competitions, fire show and various types of local and international cuisine and foods. The event formed a platform for young entrepreneurs to share ideas and benefit from the experiences.

BankDhofar goes beyond just financial products. The bank offers specialized advisory services to help SMEs select appropriate financing and banking solutions, aligned with their unique business models. Market insights are also provided, helping SMEs proactively address challenges and ensure smooth operations.

BankDhofar offers a range of investment solutions, including time deposits and financial products, to help businesses grow and maximize their surplus funds. The Bank has a dedicated department which oversees the implementation of its SME strategy. This department oversees the creation of new organic product and services and also extends towards collaborating with third parties to provide SMEs with financial and technical benefits.

BankDhofar offers key technological services, including corporate internet banking, business-to-business (B2B) solutions, point of sale (POS) services, and a user-friendly soft POS application for Android devices. The bank also provides corporate credit cards, debit credit cards, e-commerce solutions, and Remote Check Capture Deposit (RCCD) services, particularly beneficial for leasing companies and real estate management firms reliant on check transactions.

BankDhofar's unwavering commitment to Corporates & SMEs and its continuous investment in technology underpin its dedication to supporting Oman's economic growth and development in line with Oman 2040 Vision

