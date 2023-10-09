BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in Oman, has joined forces with the National Gas Company to usher in a new era of digital payments and financial inclusivity across the Sultanate. The strategic partnership brings together the strength of BankDhofar's cutting-edge Point-of-Sale (Soft POS) technology and the extensive network of National Gas Company's agents who will now accept payments through the Bank's Soft POS devices.

The partnership between BankDhofar and National Gas Company underscores a shared vision for innovation, progress, and customer-centricity. It aligns closely with Oman's broader digital transformation objectives and economic development plans.

Mr. Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, CEO at BankDhofar remarked, "Our partnership with the National Gas Company is a significant milestone in Oman's journey towards a cashless society. By introducing Soft POS technology and promoting financial inclusion, we are not only enhancing payment methods but also empowering a broader segment of the population with access to modern financial services."

Dr. Rachid Majjad, CEO at National Gas Company stated, "We are delighted to partner with BankDhofar on this transformative journey. This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with a more convenient payment experience. Moreover, by enabling our agents to open bank accounts, we aim to enhance their financial well-being and contribute to Oman's vision for digital progress."

The collaboration between BankDhofar and National Gas Company exemplifies how the synergy between banking and the energy sector can lead to positive changes in the lives of customers and drive economic growth by embracing digitalization and financial inclusion.

Revolutionizing Payments with Soft POS

BankDhofar's payment gateway services including the conventional POS and android phone based Soft POS is set to increase the convenience for National Gas Company's valued customers. The Soft POS, an innovative solution transforms everyday smartphones and tablets into secure payment terminals. By adopting this technology, National Gas Company's agents including dealers and sub dealers will have the capability to seamlessly accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit card transactions, providing customers with a fast, convenient, and secure payment experience.

The Soft POS solution is poised to eliminate the limitations associated with cash transactions, revolutionizing the overall customer experience. Any android phone can be used as POS terminal. This shift towards digital payments will not only enhance convenience but also contribute to the growth of a cashless economy in Oman.

Driving Financial Inclusion

Through this collaboration, BankDhofar will also assist gas delivery agents across Oman in opening their bank accounts, ensuring seamless digital integration in payments.

This initiative is aimed at bringing the benefits of financial services to a wider segment of the population, including those without traditional bank accounts. By expanding access to digital banking, BankDhofar and National Gas Company are working towards making financial services more inclusive and accessible to all.

About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is a leading financial institution in Oman, committed to providing innovative banking and financial services. With a customer-centric approach and a focus on digital transformation, BankDhofar is at the forefront of driving financial inclusion and supporting Oman's economic development.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.

About National Gas Company

National Gas Company is a largest LPG Marketing Company in Oman & trusted provider of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), SNG and NG solutions. NGC boasts a robust presence in Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, and India, establishing itself as a formidable player in the global energy landscape.

The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality services and enhancing the convenience of energy solutions for customers across the country. NGC has earned recognition as a premier energy company specializing in LPG Supplies, integrated gas networks, LPG/SNG projects, maintenance of gas networks, gas equipment supply, design, consultancy, and support services. We are committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations. As a result, NGC stands out as a unique entity in the world of oil and gas.