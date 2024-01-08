Muscat: Under the patronage of H.H. Mona Fahad Al Said - Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University; BankDhofar proudly announced the opening of its latest branch in Sultan Qaboos University (SQU). This new branch is set to serve the financial needs of the community, offering a wide range of banking services and innovative solutions. The opening ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, officials, and members of the community and BankDhofar’s executive management members.

The new branch Sultan Qaboos University aims to provide convenient, modern banking facilities with personalized services available to every customer. With the inauguration of this branch, BankDhofar reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the local economy, while catering to the evolving needs of customers across Oman in order to activate the principle of financial inclusion, which is one of the bank’s important strategies.

The design of the new branch is in line with the latest developments of the bank to achieve the highest levels of service excellence for its customers, including personal banking, corporate banking, trade finance, investments, and more. With a team of qualified professionals, the branch will assist customers with their financial needs, offering tailored solutions to meet their requirements effectively.

BankDhofar continues to play a pivotal role in driving the economic development of Oman in line with 2040 Oman Vision. The bank's extensive network of branches, ATMs, and self-service machines is designed to provide convenience and accessibility to its customers across the country and remains committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience.

Over the last 18 months, BankDhofar's branch network has expanded from 65 to more than 110 branches, ensuring that its comprehensive range of financial services is now accessible to more communities bringing banking closer to its customers across the country. Simultaneously, the bank has invested significantly in enhancing its digital channels, providing customers with a seamless and modern banking experience with more than 310 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs. The increased network is located, in strategic locations across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including major cities and towns in the capital and interior regions.

