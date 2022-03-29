Muscat: The Board of Directors of BankDhofar has conducted its Annual General Meeting AGM on Tuesday 22 March 2022. The meeting, was chaired by Eng. Abdul Hafidh Salim Rajab Al Aujaili, Chairman of the Board, and attended by the Board members, Senior Management of the Bank and Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM), approved the Report of the Board of Directors of the Bank on the business and financial position of the Bank for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. The meeting approved the cash dividend, which will be distributed to the Shareholders, at the rate of 2 baisas per share (2%). The meeting brought to the attention of Shareholders the transactions in which the Bank entered with related parties during the financial year ended 31st December 2021. The sitting fees being availed by the members of the Board of Directors and members of the Board sub-committees along with the members of the Sharia Supervisory Board for the financial year ended 31st December 2021, were ratified and the sitting fees for the next financial year were specified. The meeting approved the proposed Directors’ remuneration of OMR 150,000 for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. The meeting ratified the donations made during the financial year ended 31st December 2021 to help the families affected by the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” of OMR 500,000. Additionally, the meeting approved allocating OMR 120,000 for supporting local community services for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The meeting appointed the new members of the Sharia Supervisory Board and elected the members of the Board of Directors for a new term of office.

The meeting also agreed to appoint the External Auditors and Sharia External Auditors for the financial year 2021 and specified their fees.

