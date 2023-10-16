Muscat: Extending its support to young Omani talent and fresh graduates, BankDhofar participated as a silver sponsor in the CBFS Career & Training Opportunities Fair that was organised by the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) at the college campus in Bausher.

The event was inaugurated by Shaikh Mohammed Ghalib Al Hinai, Advisor to the Minister of Labor and was attended by Dr. Khalid Salim Al Hamadani, Chief Human Resources Officer of BankDhofar as well as CBFS faculty members, students, senior officials and high profile guests from various organisations.

This career and training opportunities fair comes with the collaboration of 25 institutions from the public and private sectors and it aims to spread awareness on the local job market in all industries, showcasing the opportunities and challenges that would encounter young graduates and job seekers.

BankDhofar booth at the exhibition attracted a large crowd of students and job seekers as the bank’s representatives provided them with insights on the job market, trends and challenges, as well as required skills and knowledge for different jobs and career development.

BankDhofar strongly believes in supporting Omani talents and works to insure that job seekers understand the market and choose career paths that suit them, fulfil their dreams and meet their aspirations. The Bank has been committed to contribute to the community development and to the growth of the national economy via providing job opportunities for Omanis. BankDhofar has been a leader in the market in terms of attracting young talents and specialised experts in the banking industry. The bank prides itself as one of the best workplaces in the Sultanate, and it continues to grow as the employer of choice. The bank has been able to achieve over 93% Omanisation in all of its departments and units.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.