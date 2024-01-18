The points are equivalent to the annual fee of the credit card

Muscat: Following the positive turnout of the “Credit Card Bonus Points Campaign” offer; BankDhofar announced extending the offer till 31 March 2024. The offer enables customers to get their credit card and earn up to 3,000 bonus points which is equivalent to the annual fee of the credit card along with other attractive benefits from Bank Dhofar's rewards program.

On the extension of the offer, Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM- Cards & Bancassurance of BankDhofar said: “We are delighted with the success of the credit card offer and the positive responses we received from our customers. Thus, we extended the offer till the end of March in order to give more of our customers the opportunity to obtain credit cards and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits for free. We at BankDhofar offer a broad range of the best-in-class services and state-of-the-art products to our customers.”

This offer adds to the wide array of exclusive services and special offers available to BankDhofar customers. Customers applying for a Gold or Titanuim credit card during the period of the campaign will get the chance to earn up to 3,000 joining rewards points (equivalent to the annual fee of the paid card) from BankDhofar’s Rewards Program. These points can then be redeemed, allowing customers to choose from more than 900 airlines and destinations worldwide. They also have the choice of over 700,000 hotels across the globe to use the points.

The Rewards points program provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through BankDhofar’s mobile app or website. With a diverse range of redemption options and an ever-expanding catalog of high-quality products and experiences, customers enjoy endless opportunities to indulge, explore, and save.

More information is available on (www.bankdhofarrewards.com) as well as BankDhofar’s official website (www.BankDhofar.com). Customers can also learn more about the bank’s exclusive products and services via social media channels: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar). For further information contact the call center 24/7 at 24791111 for inquiries.