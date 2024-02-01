BankDhofar is proud to announce the launch of Commodity Hedging Desk and successful hedging execution of copper transaction, marking a significant milestone.

This new desk will offer hedging solutions in various commodities and commodity linked instruments to our corporate customers. The Commodities Hedging Desk empowers our corporate customers to proactively manage their exposure to market fluctuations, providing them with a strategic advantage in an ever-changing landscape.

The desk is managed by skilled professionals equipped by sophisticated systems to enable pricing competitive and highly dynamic commodities like Copper, Aluminum, Zinc, Lead, Palm Oil & Steel Rebar as well as other commodities classes like Precious Metals, Energy and Agriculture.

By offering hedging solutions, we enable our customers to mitigate risks associated with commodity price volatility, fostering a more resilient business environment.

