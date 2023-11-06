In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, BankDhofar is taking substantial steps to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with expanded branch networks, cutting-edge digital solutions, and strategic technology integration.

BankDhofar, in collaboration with Oman Vision 2040 is working towards the objectives by offering a range of products and services that align with local business requirements and best practices globally.

Ammar Mohsin Al Balushi, Head of BankDhofar's Mid Corporate Banking & SME, highlights the key initiatives taken to empower SMEs in Oman.

Foremost among these measures is a strategic branch expansion. Within a year, the bank's branch network has surged from 61 branches to over 100. Additionally, three corporate branches in key locations, including Muscat, Salalah, and Sohar have been established. These developments, alongside workforce training and development, ensure a personalized and efficient banking experience for SMEs and corporate customers.

Ammar Mohsin Al Balushi emphasizes that BankDhofar goes beyond just financial products. The bank offers specialized advisory services to help SMEs select appropriate financing and banking solutions, aligned with their unique business models. Market insights are also provided, helping SMEs proactively address challenges and ensure smooth operations.

BankDhofar offers a range of investment solutions, including time deposits and financial products, to help businesses grow and maximize their surplus funds.

Speaking about the role of technology, as per Ammar, "Technology is a key enabler in banking growth. We are heavily investing in technology to enhance efficiency, convenience, and security for our customers. Our objective is to empower clients to efficiently manage their financials."

BankDhofar offers key technological services, including corporate internet banking, business-to-business (B2B) solutions, point of sale (POS) services, and a user-friendly soft POS application for Android devices. The bank also provides corporate credit cards, debit credit cards, e-commerce solutions, and Remote Check Capture Deposit (RCCD) services, particularly beneficial for leasing companies and real estate management firms reliant on check transactions.

BankDhofar's unwavering commitment to Corporates & SMEs and its continuous investment in technology underpin its dedication to supporting Oman's economic growth and development in line with Oman 2040 Vision