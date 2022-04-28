Sharjah, UAE: Bank of Sharjah PJSC (Abu Dhabi SE: BOS) (the "Bank" or the "Group"), one of the leading corporate banks in the UAE, today announced that through its "Support Saleh" social media campaign launched during the holy month of Ramadan, the Bank will provide financial support to three UAE-based associations, including Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association and Dubai Center for Special Needs.

'Support Saleh,' where Saleh is a digital protagonist created by BOS as an 'ambassador for good deeds' on social media, and he interacts with viewers and involves them in the good cause, and with their interaction Bank of Sharjah is aiming to donate on their behalf in multiples of the interactions to the three nominated associations.

The campaign is in line with Bank of Sharjah's long-term commitment to contribute to the upliftment of the community by supporting humanitarian causes.

Through “Support Saleh” social media campaign, Bank of Sharjah seeks to encourage humanitarian support and good deeds especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, and to highlight the importance of corporate social responsibility that is deeply rooted in the Bank’s core values and forms an integral part of its strategy.

Commenting on this campaign, Varouj Nerguizian, Group CEO of Bank of Sharjah said: “One of the pillars we are proud of at Bank of Sharjah is the community-focused Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives we lead and participate in, which contribute to building a prosperous society based on generosity and affection. During the blessed month of Ramadan, we seize the opportunity one more time to perform good deeds and launch initiatives that invite community participation and promote the spirit of giving that is consistent with the values of the Emirates and its Leaders."

-Ends-

About Bank of Sharjah

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.

Media enquiries:

ASDA’A BCW

Omar Nasro

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com