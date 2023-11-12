Muscat: As a testament to Bank Nizwa’s focus on cultivating a work culture that provides opportunities for its woman workforce to excel, two women leaders from the bank recently garnered top awards at the prestigious Muntada Al Mar’a Summit & Awards. Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager HR, at Bank Nizwa, was recognized with the ‘Visionary Leader of the Year Award’; while Ms. Tahani Al Alawi, Deputy Manager, Sustainability and CSR, was recognized with the ‘Exemplary Contribution to CSR and Sustainable Islamic Banking Award’.

The event was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija Al Said. With a central theme, ‘Empowered Women leading towards a brighter future’, it served as a tribute to the infinite capabilities of women leaders and celebrated the pivotal role they play in shaping a more prosperous and equitable future.

Congratulating the winners, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa said, “It gives me immense pride that Bank Nizwa’s exceptional women leaders have consistently been setting new benchmarks in the industry. As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Haifa Al Lawati and Ms. Tahani Al Alawi for their remarkable achievements, I am confident that their zeal and dedication to excellence will drive them to achieve greater milestones in their respective careers. At Bank Nizwa, we believe fostering an inclusive work environment goes beyond empowering and inspiring potential women leaders; it also fuels enhanced innovation, cultivates an enriching workplace culture that encourages personal and professional development, and contributes to sustainable socio-economic growth.”

Commenting on her win, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati said, “I am delighted to have received this honourable accolade. This recognition not only mirrors my individual dedication to advancing excellence in the Islamic banking sector but also underscores Bank Nizwa’s alignment with the national goals of empowering women while simultaneously contributing to the broader evolution of the Islamic financial landscape.”

Speaking about her achievement, Ms. Tahani Al Alawi said, “As an Islamic bank, aligning corporate values with social responsibility and sustainability is intrinsic to Bank Nizwa’s operational ethos. Hence, the spirit of voluntarism, social service, and community engagement runs through our team. I am honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the unparalleled support the bank provides to its staff to pursue their areas of expertise.”

As the leading Islamic bank in the country, Bank Nizwa has spearheaded numerous leadership programs designed to empower women across various departments and foster personal growth and professional advancement. The bank has also upheld its people-centric philosophies, encouraging its women leaders to play active roles in CSR initiatives and sustainable practices. These multifaceted initiatives have not only established Bank Nizwa’s social goals but have also solidified its standing as an organisation that holistically integrates inclusivity, equality, leadership development, and corporate responsibility into its core identity.