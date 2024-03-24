Muscat: In alignment with its customer-centric operational ethos, and dedication to providing exceptional value to its customers, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently announced its exclusive Ramadan Auto Finance Campaign, replete with remarkable benefits.

Featuring competitive profit rates starting from 4.5%, the Ramadan Auto Finance proposition offers a multitude of benefits designed to enhance value and flexibility for customers. Notably, the offer includes a deferment of repayments for two months, alleviating the immediate financial burden, along with a waiver on the annual subscription fees for the first year on Bank Nizwa’s Titanium Credit Cards. Furthermore, customers can anticipate swift finance approvals in just 24 hours through the IFIN platform. Enriched with such benefits, this limited-period deal from Bank Nizwa aims to simplify the application process while prioritizing convenience and accessibility for all.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Mohammed AlGhassani, Deputy General Manager - Retail Banking at Bank Nizwa, said, “Once again, we present an attractive Ramadan Auto Finance offering that places paramount importance on meeting the diverse needs and preferences of our customers. With flexible repayment options, competitive profit rates, a two-month deferment on the initial installment, and value-added benefits, Bank Nizwa’s Auto Finance solution facilitates customers in purchasing their new vehicles hassle-free, all while staying true to their beliefs and preferences. Adhering to the principles of Sharia, our Ramadan Auto Finance offering underscores our commitment to providing customers with innovative financial solutions that help them fulfill their aspirations.”

It is worth noting that Bank Nizwa’s Auto Finance blends flexibility and ease, giving customers access to varied repayment tenures and payment modes. Customers can avail themselves of a special profit rate of 4.5% for tenures below three years, while financing for tenures exceeding three years is available at a profit rate of 5%. Additionally, the bank extends a Post Dated Cheque (PDC) repayment option, allowing for tenures of up to 8 years at a profit rate of 5.5%. Furthermore, the offering encompasses comprehensive Life Takaful coverage, ensuring peace of mind for both the customer and their families.

Tailored to meet the market demand for vehicle financing, Bank Nizwa’s Ramadan Auto Finance solution is the ideal solution for anyone looking to acquire a new car during the holy month of Ramadan. As the most trusted Islamic bank in the country’s financial landscape, Bank Nizwa cements its commitment to being the preferred banking partner for all through such offerings.