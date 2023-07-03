Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate, was honoured at a prestigious ceremony commending participants of the "Be with Us for Them" initiative, organised by the Ministry of Social Development, as part of its commitment to social responsibilities. The initiative, with a primary focus on training and employing those who possess mental, visual and mild to moderate hearing disabilities offers diverse job opportunities tailored to their unique capabilities. By contributing to this initiative, Bank Nizwa exemplifies its dedication to aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and empowering individuals from all walks of life.

Ms. Haifa Al-Lawati, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources at Bank Nizwa said, “Bank Nizwa stands as a firm believer in the power of inclusivity. With a strong commitment to embracing diversity, the bank strives to create an environment where everyone feels valued and included. Bank Nizwa actively promotes equal opportunities for individuals, including those with special needs. The bank focuses on investing in skilled individuals to showcase their unique capabilities and contribute meaningfully to the workforce. Through its dedication to inclusivity, Bank Nizwa paves the way for a more equitable society, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

This participation illustrates Bank Nizwa's commitment to fostering the potential of individuals from all segments of society, including those with special needs, whilst also embracing sustainability and self-reliance in the economy. This initiative not only strengthens the Omani economy but also nurtures an environment that encourages innovative ideas and aligns with the evolving demands of the local market. Bank Nizwa drives positive transformation and establishes a flourishing ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders through its prioritisation of inclusivity, sustainability and economic autonomy.

Furthermore, Bank Nizwa has fostered a work environment that is meticulously tailored to cater to everyone’s unique requirements. This progressive stride stands as a testament to Bank Nizwa's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive care for individuals with special needs. This can be witnessed at the Bank Nizwa branch in Al Mawaleh which is thoughtfully designed to ensure a seamless banking experience, enabling them to navigate their transactions with utmost ease and overcome any challenges they may face.

Renowned as the most reliable Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Nizwa remains resolute in its dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities towards the communities it serves. Firmly rooted in its commitment to empowering individuals, the bank diligently works towards enhancing their capabilities and actively contributes to realising their aspirations and meeting their needs.