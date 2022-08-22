22nd August, Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate enrolled five management committee members to attend the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge – IFLP). As part of their talent management and employee training strategy. Held at Clare College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, this programme aims to nurture the right type of talent for the industry that is facing a shortage of quality human resources, especially at the leadership level.

The five employees, holding senior positions in the bank, are Mr. Mujahid Al-Zadjali, General Manager IT & Operations, Mr. Arif Al-Zaabi, Assistant General Manager for Retail Banking, Mr. Khalid Al Barwani, Deputy General Manager of Wholesale Banking Group, Mr. Saif Al Rawahi, Assistant General manager Investment treasury, Government relations and project finance, and H.H Sayyida Wisam Jaifer Al Said, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

“Bank Nizwa places a keen focus on workforce performance and productivity as part of its 2025 strategy. For the bank to achieve its overall business goals and improve customer service, these focus areas are essential. We believe that a competent workforce is a major asset for an organisation and, as such, our efforts are centred on advancing their capacities and capabilities to become tomorrow’s leaders in Islamic banking. Qualifying and training employees by providing them with the appropriate skills in various banking and management areas, augment their knowledge and experience, enabling them to develop their capabilities and expertise, thereby, enhancing overall performance,” said Khalid Al Kayed, CEO, Bank Nizwa.

“Five senior executives' involvement in the Cambridge-IFLP would enable them to lead effectively in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era and transform them into influential leaders in their respective domains as well as the global Islamic financial services sector,” he continued.

Cambridge-IFLP aims to build its participants' soft skills so they can become effective and influential leaders in their respective organisations and the global Islamic financial services industry. Through this program, participants acquire new skills and gain a contemporary perspective on leadership. It is a journey of self-discovery, where individuals polish their skills and enhance their capabilities by becoming a part of a global event. Through this program, participants develop an understanding of their leadership philosophy, sharpen their leadership skills, and enhance their ability to improve their leadership abilities.

Innovative perspectives, creativity, and original ideas are the hallmarks of this programme. Through Cambridge-IFLP, participants are encouraged to think and lead differently about Islamic finance by challenging current perceptions and understandings. Participants gain a deeper understanding of leadership through practical guidance from seasoned corporate leaders in the Islamic finance industry. They master skills to take on the challenges that every senior leader must face.

Bank Nizwa maintains a performance management approach to build a ‘pay for performance’ culture and develop a proper Succession Planning programme by providing a group of high-potential employees with the required functional and technical skills. The bank looks at this as a critical part of the integrated approach to managing and developing its employees.