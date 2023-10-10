Muscat: In an endeavour to bring its services closer to its customers, Bank Nizwa has remained steadfast in continuously expanding its branch network to cover all strategic and remote locations across the country. In line with the same, the bank recently inaugurated its Suwaiq branch. The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of HE Said Hamed Hilal Al Saadi, Majlis A’lShure Deputy Chairman and Member representing Willayat Suwaiq and saw the presence of Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa and members of the executive management of the bank.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa said, “This is Bank Nizwa’s first branch in Willayat Suwaiq and we are eager to serve the local community in the region. The new branch comes as a realisation of the bank’s ambitious strategy that is aimed at establishing its presence throughout the Sultanate so as to extend its innovative, Sharia-compliant financing solutions to various segments of society. As part of Bank Nizwa’s long-term vision, we seek to consistently expand our reach to better serve our customers and make the bank’s services and products more easily accessible and readily available."



The full-fledged branch, strategically located to provide convenient access for all, offers the distinct Bank Nizwa environment that is geared at meeting the customers' every banking and financial need by offering a comprehensive suite of products and services. Striking the right balance between incorporating the latest technologies which include mobile application, internet banking, Interactive Teller Machine as well as ATM/CCDM while maintaining a personal touch, the branch will focus on efficient, effective, and hassle-free processing of services while delivering the exceptional level of customer service the bank has always taken great pride in. With a team of expert professionals who reserve the necessary product knowledge and also understand the needs, sentiments, and values of the local community, Bank Nizwa seeks to pave the way to further advocate Sharia-compliant compliant financing in the region.



The new branch of Bank Nizwa in Suwaiq will, apart from providing standard banking services, also give an impetus to the local businesses and SMEs by providing them the needed financial advisory services and other credit facilities. Through innovative Sharia-compliant solutions, the bank will be able to cater to the needs and demands of its evolving customer base while helping boost the demand for Islamic finance.

With the opening of Suwaiq branch recognised as another milestone in the bank’s journey, Bank Nizwa will remain committed to its growth strategy and continue to cement its position as the leading Islamic bank that drives innovation through constant evolution.