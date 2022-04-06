In an endeavour to bring its services closer to its customers, Bank Nizwa has remained steadfast in continuously expanding its branch network to cover all strategic and remote locations across the country. In line with the same, the bank recently inaugurated its Jalan Bani Bu Ali branch. The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of HE Said Mohammed Al Saadi, A’Shure Member representing Willayat Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa said, “This is Bank Nizwa’s first branch in Jalan Bani Bu Ali and we are eager to start serving the local community in the region. The new branch comes as a realisation of the bank’s ambitious strategy that is aimed at establishing its presence throughout the Sultanate so as to extend its innovative, Sharia-compliant financing solutions to various segments of society. As part of Bank Nizwa’s long-term vision, we seek to consistently expand our reach to better serve our customers and make the bank’s services and products more easily accessible and readily available. The opening of the Jalan Bani Bu Ali branch is a reflection of our continuous efforts in furthering our expansion plans, forming stronger connections with our growing customer base, and creating awareness about the benefits of Islamic finance."

The full-fledged branch, strategically located to provide convenient access for all, offers the distinct Bank Nizwa environment that is geared at meeting the customers' every banking and financial need by offering a comprehensive suite of products and services. Striking the right balance between incorporating the latest technologies and maintaining a personal touch, the branch will focus on efficient, effective, and hassle-free processing of services while delivering the exceptional level of customer service the bank has always taken great pride in. With a team of expert professionals who reserve the necessary product knowledge and also understand the needs, sentiments, and values of the local community, Bank Nizwa seeks to pave the way to further advocate Sharia-compliant compliant financing in the region.

A prospering commercial town and tourist destination, the wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali has seen significant developments in recent years. As a bank dedicated to the socio-economic progress of the country, the new branch of Bank Nizwa in the wilayat will, apart from providing standard banking services, also give an impetus to the local businesses and SMEs by providing them the needed financial advisory services and other credit facilities. Through innovative Sharia-compliant solutions, the bank will be able to cater to the needs and demands of its evolving customer base while helping boost the demand for Islamic finance.

With the opening of the Jalan Bani Bu Ali branch recognised as another milestone in the bank’s journey, Bank Nizwa will remain committed to its growth strategy and continue to cement its position as the leading Islamic bank that drives innovation through constant evolution.