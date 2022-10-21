Dubai: Bain & Company Middle East announced today its participation in the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), being held in Riyadh, October 25-27, 2022. Bain will host an impact session on ESG (environmental, social, and governance), discussing the global sustainability trends, and how businesses can accelerate their sustainable transformation.

Moderated by Akram Alami, Partner at Bain & Company Middle East, the session titled ‘CEO’s Guide to Accelerate Sustainability,’ will be held on the second day of the event on October 26 from 01:25 pm – 02:15 pm GMT+3. It will shed light on how sustainability is becoming a business imperative and a priority for CEOs amid the escalating challenges of a global climate crisis.

Addressing the concerns and uncertainties on the path towards the sustainable transformation of businesses, the panellists will discuss ways to achieve harmony between commitment to the environment and wider business objectives. The session will also examine the critical role of customers, suppliers, and competitors, and how they impact the long-term goals of businesses.

“Sustainability is no longer a corporate afterthought. It has become the cornerstone of a successful business model. Companies – from global multinational groups to SMEs – need to devise visionary and pragmatic ESG transformation strategies that align environmental commitment with profits,” said Akram Alami, speaking about how ESG practices are taking the centre stage globally.

“Business leaders should deploy eco-friendly tech and operational practices that drive financial gains while promoting long-term environmental or social value, making the business future-proof. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The need of the hour is to develop holistic, but bespoke ESG solutions, that can reduce environmental footprint and help create a brighter and transparent future for generations to come,” he added.

Tom De Waele, Middle East Managing Partner of Bain & Company, highlighted the importance of a joint effort to make a difference.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility towards the environment. Businesses play a major role in promoting greener choices and building environment-friendly operations, supply chains, and customer behaviours – requiring CEOs to ensure company-wide mobilization,” he said.

Tom will be a panellist for Bain’s session at FII alongside Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi British Bank (SABB); Dr. Maryam Ficociello, Chief Governance Officer of The Red Sea Development Company; Leena Al Olaimy, Founder and CEO of Symbaiosys; and Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of GIB Asset Management.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute brings together the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young business minds, through the FII, a single platform to deliberate the future of global investments. The sixth edition of the annual event, reflecting its theme ‘Invest in Humanity,’ will explore new horizons of sustainable investments that create a positive social, economic, and environmental impact. It will also open networking opportunities among the world’s CEOs and leaders to shape the future of the global economy, amid supply shocks, inflation, a global energy crisis, and geopolitical conflicts.

