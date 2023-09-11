Dubai, UAE: Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, has announced the appointment of five new partner promotions in the Middle East: Jawad Abdulsamad, Kyle Strong, Marwan El Hachem, Naim Daher Mansour, and Sergey Glushkin. The promotions reaffirm Bain & Company's ongoing investment to develop top-tier talent and reinforce its key position in the region’s thriving, fast-growing consultancy market.

Tom de Waele, Managing Partner of Bain & Company Middle East, said: “We are delighted to announce five very well-deserved new partner promotions. Each of these individuals has demonstrated an exceptional track record of commitment and results to their clients, teams, and the firm. We are privileged to have them join the partner team where they will be a driving force of our growth story in this dynamic and rapidly expanding region as they support our clients to successfully capitalize on the opportunities in the Middle East and navigate global markets.”

Jawad Abdulsamad has been at Bain & Company based in Riyadh since 2018 and is an integral part of Bain's Advanced Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Sustainability practice areas. His core areas of expertise include sustainable cities, clean manufacturing, and the localization of advanced industries such as the semiconductors industry. Jawad has worked extensively on city strategies and has been involved in advising various of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects. He has also supported clients to equip their employees with the right skills in the context of transition to Industry 4.0.

He has played a key role in the growth of Bain’s Riyadh presence helping to drive our recruiting efforts, and social impact initiatives in particular leading Bain’s collaboration with the MISK fellowship program over the last few years.

Jawad holds an MA in Economics and Politics from the University of Oxford, UK.

Kyle Strong joined Bain & Company in 2015 in its Sydney office and has since then advised C-level executives across the EMEA and APAC regions.

He has accumulated a wide array of expertise, particularly in his work for major national energy champions, as well as across the chemical, real estate, construction, airport ground operations, and insurance sectors. He has advised clients on topics ranging from full potential transformation, M&A strategy, corporate/portfolio strategy, operating model, and performance improvement.

He has significantly impacted Bain's Middle East practice, particularly through overseeing recruitment for the company's office in Doha.

Kyle graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, where he was a Shermet scholar.

Marwan El Hachem has been with Bain & Company since 2015 and is a key leader in Bain's Public & Social Sector practice in the Middle East. Marwan’s key expertise lies in performance improvement, human capital development, and advising on agile operating models. He also supports clients on sustainable development, strategy, due diligence, and digitalization projects.

He has a varied background in utilities, energy, funds, and governmental bodies and is experienced in leading engagement in the non-profit sector. Marwan will continue to counsel leading organizations in the GCC on funding models, budget optimization, and turnaround tactics.

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, Paris, with an MSc in the field of sustainable development, he also gained an MBA from Harvard Business School, Boston, and a B.Eng. in electrical engineering from ESIB, Beirut.

Naim Daher Mansour has been with Bain & Company since 2016 and currently works in Bain's EMEA financial services and enterprise technology practices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With over 10 years of experience across the Middle East, Naim has worked with industry giants in banking, insurance, and market infrastructure.

His areas of expertise include strategy, operating model design, process optimization, post-merger integration and digitalization. In the GCC, Naim has supported the launch of banking and insurance digital platforms and oversaw substantial banking post-merger integrations.

As a member of the leadership team, he has played a crucial role in establishing and developing the Riyadh office, driving its internal growth.

Naim holds a BBA from the American University in Beirut, an MBA from INSEAD Business School, as well as a master's in finance from Grenoble Business School.

Sergey Glushkin has been working with Bain for over a decade, between Bain’s Moscow and Middle East offices.

Throughout his career, he has worked with top organizations across the energy and natural resources, manufacturing, transportation, and private equity sectors. His areas of expertise include strategy development, performance improvement, and operating model design.

At different points in his career, Sergey also launched an e-commerce start-up and led technology partnerships for a leading Russian Oil and Gas company.

Sergey holds a master's degree from the State University of Management and Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

