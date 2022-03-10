Riyadh: Highlighting its prominence as a reliable logistics provider with diverse capabilities, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, concluded its successful participation in World Defense Show (WDS) 2022, the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s global defense exhibition held in Riyadh from 6-9 March. Bahri signed two prominent strategic partnership agreements at the event and exhibited its unique logistics solutions. The company was also the official freight forwarding partner of WDS 2022.

Bahri’s strategic partnership agreements were signed with the Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) and the Saudi Maintenance and Supply Chain Management Company (SMSCMC). The agreements entail multiple long-term benefits for Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector, such as enhancing indigenous capabilities, enabling sustained growth, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise. Moreover, they are also in line with the ambitious aspirations of Vision 2030, which seek to establish a robust logistics and transportation sector in the Kingdom.

Commenting on Bahri’s participation in WDS 2022 and its new strategic agreements, Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “We are honored to have participated in WDS 2022 as the event’s official freight forwarding partner besides demonstrating our industry-leading capabilities at the global exhibition. We are particularly proud of the two prominent MoUs we signed at the event, strengthening our partnerships with leading national companies and organizations. We are confident that these promising opportunities will accelerate our journey of growth in line with our short- and long-term objectives and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 that aim to transform the Kingdom into a leading logistics hub.”

Bahri’s agreement with SANG was signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Minister of National Guard, and Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri. Under the agreement, Bahri will provide logistics services to SANG, signifying a new milestone in the company’s continued support to the Kingdom’s security forces.

The agreement with SMSCMS aims to promote joint efforts in various aspects related to aviation and space, ship systems, land systems, and information security besides aligning the supply chains with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to achieve an industrial renaissance. It was signed by Jeremy Charmak, the CEO of SMSCMC and Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, the CEO of Bahri. The partnership represents the shared commitment of both companies to create jobs and improve the capabilities of the Saudi nationals and enable their career growth.

Bahri Logistics, one of the five business units of Bahri, showcased its industry-leading maritime capabilities and innovative logistics solutions at the global event that brought together more than 450 leading defense firms from around 37 countries.

