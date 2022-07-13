MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Thimaar, Arabic for fruits or harvest, is an Ithmaar Bank prize-based savings account designed to help encourage customers to adopt a more responsible saving pattern by offering cash prizes.

“I would like to send my deepest thanks and appreciation to Ithmaar Bank for this prize,” said Fareeda. “The prize came at the perfect time, like a gift from Allah Almighty, and all of us in my family are deeply grateful for this blessing,” she said.

Following regulatory approval, Thimaar, along with all banking business related to individual customers, is being transferred to Al Salam Bank. The transfer is expected to be complete in 2022, and there will be no immediate impact on any Ithmaar Bank products or services.

Thimaar, for example, will continue exactly as it is until December 2022, with no changes to the draw dates, the number or value of the prizes, draw eligibility or any other aspect of the offering.

Ithmaar Bank’s prize-linked saving account Thimaar continues to offer customers the highest chances of winning in Bahrain. In 2022 alone, Thimaar features a total prize purse of BD1,614,000, including four quarterly grand prizes of BD100,000 each, 12 winners of monthly salaries of BD1,000 for one year, and other monthly cash prizes, making it one of the most rewarding saving schemes in the Kingdom.

Existing Ithmaar Bank customers can instantly open a Thimaar account directly from their mobile phones, without the need to physically visit a branch.

Every BD30 maintained as an average balance qualifies Thimaar account holders to enter the monthly draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.

Customers can view the winners list by visiting the Bank’s website at: www.ithmaarbank.com/thimaar

Following the transfer of Ithmaar Bank’s retail portfolio to Al Salam Bank, Ithmaar Bank will focus exclusively on serving corporate and other business customers.

