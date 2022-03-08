Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has joined 188 global exchanges in the annual United Nations Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative, which took place virtually in conjunction with the celebration of International Women's Day on Tuesday, 8th March, 2022. The initiative is consistent with Bahrain Bourse’s active role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the capital markets sector.

The initiative featured key executive females in leadership positions from several listed companies as well as other key stakeholders, and showcased how participants from key stakeholders are actively pursuing their efforts to promote gender equality within their organizations.

Narjes Jamal, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Bourse and Head of Gender Equality Committee, commented: “At Bahrain Bourse, we are determined to continue to support the inclusion of Bahraini women and provide them with the opportunity to pursue the status they deserve as a vital active member within the economy. We believe that diversity and inclusion promotes a healthy workplace environment and ensures a more inclusive decision making process.”

“Evidence from global stock exchanges reveals that listed companies with women on their boards outperform those without, and it gives us great pride to be part of this initiative and capitalize on the opportunity of closing the global gender gap. The percentage of women working at Bahrain Bourse is 42%, which is a very strong representation of females within the workplace,” Narjes added.

The virtual event is being held for the 8th consecutive year globally. This year, the UN’s International Women Day is themed: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, recognizing the contribution of females around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

The "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" virtual event is a collaboration between the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, the UN Global Compact, UN Women, Women in ETFs, and the World Federation of Stock Exchanges to raise awareness about the private sector's opportunities to advance gender equality and sustainable development. The global bell ringing events aim to emphasize the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to raise awareness about the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

It is noteworthy that Bahrain Bourse has announced in 2019 its voluntary commitment towards the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative in promoting sustainable and transparent capital markets. The SSE initiative focuses on sustainable disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.