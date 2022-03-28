Bahrain Bourse hosted the 47th Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) Meeting on Monday, 28th March 2022 with the attendance of the federation’s members which includes CEOs of MENA-based stock exchanges, brokerage firms, custodians, and clearing houses, where Bahrain Bourse assumed the Federation’s rotating presidency from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

During the meeting, the recommendations of the executive committee on financial statements and the auditor’s report of 2021 were approved along with the estimated budget. The meeting also discussed the federation’s upcoming plans for the year 2022, including the meeting dates of the federation’s committees and the workshops and sessions to be held related to the stock exchanges activities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse rang the bell alongside CEOs of stock exchanges and members of the Federation to mark the handover of presidency from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to Bahrain Bourse.

It is worth noting that Bahrain Bourse will host the AFCM Annual Conference titled ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’ virtually under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy on the 29th and 30th of March 2022. The ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’ seeks to create an enabling environment of Arab Financial Markets, as well as strengthen their integration and liquidity. Additionally, the event plays a key role in uniting Arab financial market leaders with regional and international experts. The conference is projected to attract over 600 attendees from exchanges, and will gather financial market regulatory bodies, brokerage firms, investment fund managers, and economic journalists.

For more information on the AFCM Annual Conference, please visit: https://arab-exchanges.org/afcm-bahrain-2022/.

