Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has successfully participated in the Saudi Capital Market Forum (SCMF) 2023 in its second edition, which was represented by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and Chairman of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) and Narjes Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Bourse. The event took place on 12th to 13th February, 2023 in Riyadh, under the patronage of H.E Mohammed El Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia. In parallel to the forum, Shaikh Khalifa attended the 7th GCC Exchanges Committee Meeting to discuss recent developments in regional capital markets.

The conference brings together issuers, investors, and other market players for two days of dialogue and discussion aimed at advancing regional capital markets, and it is a significant calendar occurrence for issuers and investors both regionally and internationally.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and Chairman of AFCM commented on the occasion, “I would like to thank the Saudi Tadawul Group and His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Elkuwaiz, the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, for hosting this platform to debate fundamental subject matters related to developing regional capital markets. The platform fosters collaboration and defines the future of the regional capital markets by engaging professionals from around the region in workshops and panel discussions.”

“There is no doubt that the region is embarking on a bold economic transition, and strengthening regional capital markets through this initiative is an important factor in integrating the region with a rising pool of global institutional investors, making Bahrain Bourse's participation more relevant,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

With the support of financial sector thought leaders, the forum structured the content to be delivered across four tracks reflecting the past, present, and future of capital markets. The first topic discussed the Evolution of Global Capital Markets, followed by Reshaping Future Investments, Capital Structure, and lastly, the Impact of Innovation and Digitalization. Key speakers included H.E Mohammed El-Kuwaiz and executives from Nasdaq, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Saudi Tadawul Group, Muqassa, Aramco, J.P. Morgan, Saudi Central Bank “SAMA”, amongst others.

The Saudi Capital Market Forum is organized by the Saudi Tadawul Group, the parent company of Saudi Exchange, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Wamid, the innovation arm of the Group.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Fax: (+973) 17213061

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com