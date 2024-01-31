Manama, Bahrain:– As part of Bahrain Bourse’s efforts to promote best Investor Relations practices in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), held an Investor Relations workshop titled ‘Unlocking Value through Sustainability’. The workshop was attended by over 40 Investor Relations practitioners and stakeholders across listed companies and the investment community.

The workshop comes as part of MEIRA’s and Bahrain Bourse’s joint efforts to cultivate and empower outstanding Investor Relations practices. Their shared vision aims to elevate Investor Relations capabilities among listed companies in the region, refine and advance existing investor relations programs and champion the adoption of best practices in Investor Relations throughout the region.

The workshop discussed the state of adoption responsible business across GCC companies, and recent survey findings on buy-side appetite for Middle East equities and sentiment around Investor Relations and disclosure requirements. The workshop included presentations delivered by the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and panel participations from Supreme Council for Environment, Bapco Energies, and KPMG Bahrain.

Marwa AlMaskati, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications – Bahrain Bourse and, MEIRA Board Member commented, “Bahrain Bourse has been championing robust Investor Relations and sustainability practices across Bahrain’s capital market. Building on the back of Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference - MEIRA 2023 hosted by Bahrain Bourse and held in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain, the recent announcements regarding mandatory sustainability reporting has been positively received by institutional investors and this will help reshape the investment appetite. We aspire to continuously expand Bahrain’s Investor Relations and sustainability landscape, and look forward to further collaborations to enhance the growth possibilities for Investor Relations practitioners within the Bahrain’s capital market.”

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer – Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) commented, “Spearheaded by Bahrain Bourse, the MEIRA Bahrain Chapter serves as a beacon of Investor Relations excellence in the Kingdom. We firmly believe that these workshops facilitate vibrant discussions among Investor Relations peers and seasoned experts, igniting collaborative learning and propelling the advancement of Investor Relations standards across the Kingdom of Bahrain. During the workshop, we highlighted the adoption levels of ESG across GCC companies and highlighted buy-side appetite for Middle East equities and sentiment around Investor Relations and disclosure requirements. We look forward to hosting similar events throughout the upcoming year.”

Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) jointly launched the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain in April 2019. This collaborative endeavor has borne fruit through numerous initiatives, most notably the series of IR Workshops conducted over the past few years serving as a platform for knowledge sharing, and equipping listed companies with the tools and best practices necessary to cultivate effective investor engagement.

Furthermore, Bahrain Bourse has continued to drive the adoption of best practices and empower listed companies to unlock their full potential through the launch of their Investor Relations Guideline in May 2022 and hosting the MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference in November which highlighted the importance of embracing ESG regulations across the region.

