Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it has been accorded an award titled “Best Stock Exchange for Financial Literacy Initiatives - GCC” for the year 2023 by Global Banking & Finance Review. The accolade underlines Bahrain Bourse's unwavering commitment to fostering literacy through its various programs, and its ongoing participation in the World Federation of Exchanges' annual 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy' initiative, as well as its participation in the GCC-wide Awareness Campaign (‘Mulim’) in collaboration with Central Bank of Bahrain to raise awareness on fraud prevention within capital markets.

Bahrain Bourse continues to be at the forefront for several initiatives aimed at enhancing financial awareness across various segments of society. The exchange's commitment to empowering the community and cultivating a culture of financial literacy and responsible investing has earned it this prestigious award through a variety of meaningful programs, including the Smart Investor Program organized in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, TradeQuest Program, Capital Market Apprenticeship Program, and the Investment Academy in collaboration with the BIBF.

Commenting on this occasion, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, stated, “We feel privileged to be recognized as the Best Stock Exchange for Financial Literacy Initiatives in the GCC. At Bahrain Bourse, we embrace the transformational potential of financial education and are committed to providing individuals of various ages with the expertise and resources they need to make sound investment decisions. This award pushes us to maintain our efforts to advance financial literacy while building a more financially empowered society.”

In May 2023, Bahrain Bourse concluded the 5th edition of the Smart Investor Program, aimed at fourth-grade elementary students and the 24th edition of the TradeQuest Program, aimed at high school and university students. The Smart Investor program, launched in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, focuses on instilling basic financial concepts through interactive activities and stimulating workshops, providing a solid basis for future financial habits, while the TradeQuest program provides students with hands-on experience by trading according to established protocols and systems using an electronic trading platform on Bahrain Bourse and the NYSE.

Bahrain Bourse also launched in 2021 the Capital Market Apprenticeship Program, established exclusively to target Bahraini graduates. The program aims to provide interns with both the knowledge and practical skills needed to successfully navigate the capital markets after undergoing a 6-month job rotation at Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear.

In collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Bahrain Bourse has also launched a series of free webinars for the public, under the umbrella of the Investment Academy. The Investment Academy was launched in 2017 in collaboration with BIBF to provide practical knowledge, targeting novice and professional investors to enhance their knowledge about capital markets through advanced and developed training methods and techniques, which has benefited more than 2000 participants.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.