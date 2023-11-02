Held under the theme of “Early detection saves lives”, the campaign aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and its critical importance of early detection amongst passengers, employees and the wider public.

Throughout the month of October, passengers at Bahrain International Airport have received a unique ‘Pink passport’ at checkin counters.

Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has launched an extensive community-focused Breast Cancer awareness campaign. Held under the theme, ‘Early detection saves lives’, the company has taken a proactive approach to promote community well-being while empowering the local community with essential knowledge about breast health, self-care and collective action.

Breast cancer affects millions globally, and the impact it can have on individuals and their families. Knowledge is the first line of defence in the fight against breast cancer, and it starts with awareness. Bahrain Airport Company, as part of its wellbeing commitment, is deeply committed to this cause, and is raising awareness through its partnerships with local healthcare institutions such as the Bahrain Specialist Hospital via on-site check-up stations at Bahrain International Airport. All passengers and BIA staff had the opportunity to undergo basic screenings and medical consultation at this special check-up station.

In addition, the company has undertaken a unique approach to generating awareness about breast health with the introduction of a unique ‘Pink passport’ at BIA check-in counters. Widely distributed to all passengers departing from Bahrain International Airport, the pink passport is in line with the company’s support for breast cancer awareness, with critical information for

passengers to learn about early detection tips, self-care advice and exclusive screening offers for the month of October which included breast ultrasound, breast mammogram with consultation from Bahrain Special Hospital.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Airport Company, said, “Breast cancer awareness is part of our sustainability commitment that is aligned with our community responsibility to care about our passengers and employees. Our aim is not only to raise awareness about this cause but to get everyone to learn about breast health and take proactive action of prioritising regular check-ups for themselves and their loved ones. Early detection can save lives, and together we can make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer and promote the importance of self-care within our community.”​​​​​​

