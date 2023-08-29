Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Bab Rizq Jameel Company, a company that is supported by Community Jameel Saudi Foundation and aims to empower Saudi youth to acquire advanced skills that are required by the labor market, has announced its collaboration with the “Metavisionaries, a company that aims to provide trainees with advanced competencies that are utilized in the space and technology sectors and the labor market of the future, through a number of programs that are administered through its virtual academy, space innovation centers, and extended network with industry leaders.

In alignment with Community Jameel Saudi’s recent strategic expansion, this collaboration falls within its latest area of development, “Supporting Science and Technology”. In this initiative, Bab Rizq Jameel will sponsor educational courses to 100 participants aging between 18 and 30. It will take the form of an immersive training camp conducted by the Metavisionaries Academy. It will allow each participant to undertake two comprehensive courses over two weeks, covering a diverse range of space sciences topics, from Data Science, astrobiology, to satellite technology, igniting the curiosity and passion of Saudi youth in the realm of space exploration.

Dr May Taibah, the Director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Metavisionaries Academy to provide this unique educational opportunity for Saudi youth. This strategic initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s objective of advancing digital economy and education in the Kingdom, with a special focus on the space sector. It also comes as part of our commitment to building Saudi competencies and skills in Saudi Arabia. By investing in the education of our youth and supporting their exploration of space sciences, we are nurturing a generation of critical thinkers and innovators who will shape tomorrow's technology industry’s landscape."

Renowned for its innovative educational approach, the Metavisionaries Academy is dedicated to fostering innovation and cultivating new skills in the fields of space and emerging technologies. Commenting on this collaboration, Hani Yamani, Member of the Board at the Metavisionaries said: "We are honored to work with Bab Rizq Jameel. At Metavisionaries Academy, our mission is to provide individuals access to the space economy and frontier technologies, enabling them to push the boundaries of science and technology and meet immediate and future sustainability challenges. Through this collaboration, we will support young minds with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the fascinating world of space sciences.”

The Community Jameel Saudi-sponsored space sciences courses will equip participants with valuable knowledge and inspire a lifelong passion for exploration and discovery. By fostering a strong foundation in science and technology, the initiative aims to contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia's knowledge-based economy and pave the way for future breakthroughs.

About Community Jameel Saudi

In 1945, the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel established a commitment to giving back to society, spearheading philanthropic initiatives, and launching social welfare programs. Decades of dedication to philanthropy led to the formation of Abdul Latif Jameel Community Services Programs in 2003. Building on the foundation of nurturing societal growth, Community Jameel Saudi, a dedicated entity spearheading societal and developmental programs supporting socio-economic development, was established in 2010.

Community Jameel Saudi is committed to supporting Saudi communities through strategic development pillars focused on Competency Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurs Advancement, Community Wellbeing, Science and Technology, Preserving the Environment, Inspiring Innovation, Continuous Development of Education, and Humanitarian Initiatives.