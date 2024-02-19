As a part of recognizing their acumen, B2B hosted its prestigious annual event for the 12th time, this year in Dusit Hotel in the heart of New Cairo which served as a cornerstone for employee recognition, networking, knowledge exchange and more.

Concurrent with the celebration, B2B held a significant panel discourse featuring a distinguished cadre of experts and CEOs representing prominent real estate development firms from both Egypt and Oman.

Eng. Abdallah El Sallam – President and CEO of Madinet Masr

Mr. Sherif Seif El-Nasr – Tatweer Misr Commercial Consultant

Eng. Amr Abo Allam – Chairman & CEO of Lotus for Management & Consulting

As well as Mr. Ali Al-Hashimi from the Sultanate of Oman our success partner and Wujha’s CEO

And Mr. Hazza’ Al-Saa’di Co-Founder and CEO of Wujha Oman

Convening esteemed experts from the real estate sector, the panel was moderated by none other than B2B’s president Mr. Nehad Adel as well as the Creative Summit Co-Founder Ms. Mai Salama, where they discussed the real-estate market locally and its state in 2023 moving forward into 2024 and its opportunities in both Egypt & Oman

Mr. Abdallah El Sallam stated that among the paramount challenges confronting the real estate market are the elevated construction expenses and volatile fluctuations in building material prices. Emphasizing the imperative for companies to navigate these price instabilities.

While Mr. Sherif Seif El-Nasr remarked that the demand for real estate remains resilient even amidst economic adversities, mentioning its status as a secure investment avenue that safeguards citizens' savings.

As for Mr. Amr Abu Allam, highlighted the remarkable accomplishments attained by B2B in the realm of real estate marketing has earned the distinction of being the preferred partner for leading real estate development firms seeking to leverage its vast expertise.

While Mr. Ali Al Hashmi also added that the transformation of Oman from a closed economy to an open destination for global investment, propelled largely by the real estate sector.

He highlighted attractive returns on investment, citing figures of 8% for residential real estate and 10% for commercial real estate, making Oman an appealing prospect for international investors.

While Mr. Hazza Al-Saadi expressed his outlook as well on the Omani market, characterizing it as highly promising and drawing parallels to the developmental trajectories witnessed in the Egyptian and Dubai markets fifteen years prior.

A special guest of honor worth mentioning is Mr. Rafel Al-Khafash, newly appointed to the Board of Directors of Wujha in Oman, as well as Mr. Ahmed Sharkas, Head of the Commercial Sector at B2B Oman as well as prominent figures from the real estate sector, such as Dina Habib - Vice President and Head of Government Relations at Madinet Misr Company, and Mohamed Sabry, Head of the Commercial Sector at Wujha Company in Oman.

Mr. Hani Abdel Hakam, CEO of B2B Real Estate, reflected on the company's twelve-year journey, lauding its transformative role in providing unparalleled marketing consulting services to clients, developers, and investors across diverse real estate domains including residential, commercial, administrative, medical, and industrial projects.

He also attributed this success to the collective acumen and extensive experience cultivated within the company, honed through years of dedicated service in the local market.

Mr. Mohamed Elaish, Vice President of B2B Real Estate also spoke about the company's steady commitment to fostering diversity within commercial endeavors across various segments of the real estate sector. He highlighted the increasing demand and vast opportunities inherent in commercial ventures such as retail, administrative offices, medical facilities, and industrial projects within Egypt.

While Mr. Nehad Adel, President of B2B Real Estate, affirmed the company's successful strides within the Egyptian market, signaling its intent to embark on a broader expansion beyond national borders.

The strategic focus now entails forging robust partnerships with leading real estate development entities across Gulf markets, underscoring B2B's pioneering track record in Oman's dynamic real estate landscape.

Mr. Nehad articulated, "Building upon B2B's sterling reputation in Gulf markets, our aim is to attract heightened Arab and Gulf investments into Egypt, catalyzing participation in the nation's real estate ventures. Concurrently, we are actively scouting for promising investment avenues to benefit Egyptian real estate developers, capitalizing on the burgeoning investment landscape and real estate fervor across Gulf nations. This endeavor is propelled by the esteemed reputation of Egypt's urban development prowess, coveted by numerous nations seeking to tap into Egyptian expertise and talent for transferring this invaluable experience overseas."

About B2B Real Estate Consultancy and Investment Advisory

B2B was founded in 2012, the B2B group of companies emerged as a group in the sector of real estate consultancy, investment advisory, and marketing services.

The group gave rise to three sister companies, each specializing in distinct facets of the real estate industry.

Window, established in 2016, offers tailored advertising and media solutions tailored specifically for real estate enterprises.

KVRD, founded in 2017, boasts a commendable 15-year track record in real estate consultancy and investment advisory, leveraging extensive experience as a developer and investment advisor.

Lastly, Property Mind excels in the management of commercial projects, rounding out the comprehensive portfolio of B2B's subsidiaries.