Dr Mahmoud Khattab: "We aim to double B.TECH,S market share from 7% to 15% by 2025”

8.7 Billion EGP Revenues in 2021 & Plans to achieve LE 12.3 billion in 2022, with an impressive Year over Year growth rate of 42%.

LE 28 million EGP for CSR initiatives in 2022 – bringing the total CSR contribtuions to LE 122 M Egp in 5 years

Cairo: B.TECH, the Number 1 consumer electronics and home appliances Platform & purveyor in Egypt, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the Egyptian market throughout 2022.

On this occasion, B.TECH announced its exponential growth Vision & investment Plans for 2022 in an expanded press conference attended by Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH.

At the beginning of his speech, Dr Khattab said: "This Year, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the company in the Egyptian market, and we promise our customers a remarkable year full of pleasant surprises”

We kicked off 2022 by announcing the launch of the first Best Price Match Guarantee Program in Egypt, which provides customers with the best prices through its network of stores or its online & APP.

This initiative allows the customer to provide proof of a lower price for the product he intends to buy from key Brick & Mortar and online retailers. The B.TECH Sales associate will execute the sale according to the New matched price.

Dr Khattab continued: "There are a plethora of innovative new services aimed at providing our customers with a premium experience such as the "To Go" service from B.TECH.X stores , Express delivery within 45 minutes, in addition to our strategic partnerships with AXA Insurance, Shahid platform, and Anghami."

Mahmoud Khattab showcased the company's accomplishments in 2021 , & 2022 Plans which included the injection of new investments estimated at 800 Million EGP.

Furthermore, the expansion of its retail footprint to 84,000 meters by opening 38 new B.TECH and B.TECH X stores- 1 store every 10 days.

Moreover, highlighted the unique after-sales services, which boasts state of the Art 4 service centres, in addition to 133 authorized service centres.

Also, as a culmination of its digital transformation, B.TECH witnessed exceptional revenue growth in 2021. “B.TECH has become a platform business whereby 30% of B.TECH's annual revenue “8.7 Billion LE in 2021” is entirely digital, with 7 different business verticals, each with its own set of customers and its competitive models."

Dr Khattab added: "We believe in B.TECH that we have the Best Team & Talent Bench and that we will always be the winning team, primarily as we operate in a promising & attractive market. Egypt has all the Right ingredients to attract new investments from infrastructure, demographics and more! . He continued: "Our market share in 2021 reached 7% of the total market, and we aim to double this percentage to reach 15% by 2025. Our Revenues in 2021 reached LE 8.7 billion, and we aim to achieve LE 12.3 billion in the current Year 2022.

Nevertheless, we have leveraged our sophisticated infrastructure and market reach to extend our product offering to include B.TECH for BUSINESS (B2B), serving real estate developers, hotels and corporates.

Moreover, when it comes to youth and job creation, Dr Mahmoud Khattab stressed that youth is the catalyst to our success and that the company seeks Year after Year to provide New Job opportunities for the youth.

IN 2022, we plan to offer more than 1000 new job opportunities Taking our total number of employees to 6000 by the end of 2022.

B.TECH rests not only on Sales & marketing leadership but also on developing new generations with the Best knowledge & Skills – good for 21st-century operating enviroment .

He added, " To walk the Talk, B.TECH established the first Retail school in Egypt and the region - this unique institution came to fruition by partnering with the ministry of education & the full backing from BTECH, Including the school facilities and the curriculum accredited by city and guilds.

Furthermore, the B.TECH inhouse Academy has provided 10,000 training programs/sessions and more than 9800 trainees exposed to 84,000 training hours, which is 95% of distance learning.

B.TECH continues to provide its proprietary, unique and distinguished instalment services through its #1 consumer financing brand Mini-cash boasting 55% market share of all consumer electronices & home appliances sold via Consumer finaicng . Mini-cash provides fast & easy credit to all segments -in Egyptian society through its various payment tenures and solutions.

On the Corporate social responsibility side, B.TECH is adopting several initiatives in cooperation with reputable associations and civil society organizations, including: the establishment of a school specialized in retail trade in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the collaboration with Baheya Foundation with the aim of supporting Egyptian women for breast cancer early detection.

Also , B.TECH cooperates with the Decent Life Bank, the Skills Development Bank , the Ahl Masr Foundation for Development, the Egyptian Clothing Bank, the People's Hospital, and other credible civil society associations and organizations that make a real contribution to the Egyptian society. This Year 2022, B.TECH will participate in many initiatives to achieve sustainable development in the Egyptian society, as the company has allocated LE 28 million for CSR initiatives in 2022 , bringing the total amount donations to a stagring total of LE 122 million in 5 years.

