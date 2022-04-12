Dubai, UAE:– Azizi Developments have announced a contribution of AED10 million in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest in the region to feed underprivileged and vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and disasters in 50 countries.

The campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, was launched to coincide with the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and is based on the values of giving, charity and humanitarianism. Targeting contributions from individuals and institutions in the UAE and around the world, it is centered on the concept of sustainable community contributions to provide essential food requirements to the most vulnerable groups.

A Movement that Embodies Giving and Solidarity

Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative. This is a very important social movement, launched in light of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which is marked by togetherness and the spirit of giving, and driven by the wise leadership and humanitarian devotion of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is undoubtedly the single most powerful and effective initiative of its kind, in the realm of curbing global hunger.”

He continued: “With 800 million people around the world suffering from malnutrition, it is up to each and every one of us to contribute to securing a brighter future in which all of humanity has access to vital, healthy food. We will stand steadfast with this cause for years to come, and with the notion that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in mind, we encourage participation to ensure a happier, healthier tomorrow for those in need.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

