SINGAPORE: - Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced it has won awards in three categories at the recent Global BankTech Awards 2023. The awards recognize Azentio ONECapitalMarkets - Private Banking & Wealth Management suite, Azentio Financial Crime Management solution and Azentio iMAL Trade Finance application emphasizing the company’s diverse capabilities in banking and financial services technology solutions.

Hosted by The Digital Banker, a globally trusted business intelligence and research partner in financial services, the Global BankTech Awards 2023 is the world’s premier assessment program dedicated to recognizing companies that have introduced out-of-the-box solutions for financial institutions to address key business challenges by deploying best-in-class software systems across the financial services landscape. The Digital Banker Awards programme is co-judged by subject matter experts from KPMG, EY, PwC, Deloitte, Forrester and others.

Nirav Patel, Managing Director of The Digital Banker, said, “The judging process gave distinct weightage to digital innovation, digital ecosystems, customer experience, financial performance, and leadership strategy. Azentio’s software products successfully met demanding parameters of innovation, customer engagement, personalization, and user experience, winning in the categories - Best AML Technology Solution by a Vendor, Outstanding Wealth Management Solution by a Vendor – Front Office, and Outstanding SME Trade Finance Solution by a Vendor.”

Azentio Financial Crime Management solution effectively helps financial institutions strengthen their anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities with analytical and investigative tools that provide real-time and near real-time scenarios to detect fraudulent activities immediately. Azentio ONECapitalMarkets - Private Banking & Wealth Management suite helps financial institutions engage with high-net-worth individuals through delivery of personalized solutions to grow their wealth. And Azentio iMAL Trade Finance application has proven to be a cross-functional platform addressing the unique needs of financial institutions offering trade finance services.

Guru L, SVP Banking & Capital Markets at Azentio Software, commented, “With the imperative for ongoing business innovation, the continuous refreshment of digital assets is essential. This dynamism is deeply ingrained in our tech products. For instance, our Azentio Wealth Management suite now features a comprehensive financial planning capability that enables users to set goals, providing a centralized view of their financial health, while Azentio Trade Finance solution seamlessly integrates with other modules, market interfaces, and external systems, enhancing operational efficiency across the trade finance ecosystem. Moreover, our Azentio Financial Crime Management solution utilizes a microservices architecture, ensuring rapid deployment, improved workflows, and scalability. Our products are built on a resilient, advanced tech stack, placing business sustainability at their core. These awards underscore the unique value we bring to our clients, and we are deeply honored to receive this triple recognition.”

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company’s flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.