Dubai, UAE – Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, today announced new products at Intersec Dubai, including a world-first for network camera technology.

The new products include:

The world’s first thermometric explosion-protected camera specifically designed and certified for use in Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations (AXIS Q1961-XTE).

The first network horn speaker from Axis certified for Zone and Division 1 hazardous locations (AXIS XC1311).

A high-frequency radar that can accurately detect, classify and track humans and vehicles in various light and weather conditions (AXIS D2210-VE).

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 to 18 January 2024, the 25th edition of Intersec Dubai celebrates a quarter century of uniting security technology and serving as a calendar highpoint for the security industry.

The annual event brings more than 45,000 stakeholders from around the world together to explore the latest trends, promote trade and commerce across international borders, showcase the latest innovations and products, and confront the world’s most pressing security challenges.

“The security industry and the needs of our customers are in constant flux. Axis is constantly refining our product and service offering to meet those needs and to that, we are always innovating and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with network monitoring and security products. We are very excited to introduce the world to our latest products and demonstrate what we can to do enhance organisations’ security, and help build a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world for all,” said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director for Middle East and Africa at Axis at Axis.

AXIS Q1961-XTE – a world-first in thermometric monitoring

AXIS Q1961-XTE is the world’s first explosion-protected thermal camera specifically designed and certified for use in Zone and Division 2 hazardous areas (the majority of a hazardous area site that contain potentially combustible substances).

Capable of remotely monitoring temperatures from -40°C to 350°C (-40°F to 660°F), this cost-efficient camera can monitor temperature-based events and send notifications to operators based on temperature readings and fluctuations, effectively minimising potential production downtime and enabling predictive maintenance planning.

AXIS Q1961-XTE will be available through Axis distribution channels in March 2024.

AXIS XC1311 – Axis first network horn speaker for hazardous areas

An all-in-one audio device that supports situational awareness and enables real-time responses, AXIS XC1311 is the company’s first-ever network horn speaker designed and certified for Zone and Division 1 hazardous areas (areas that contain potentially combustible substances). It is capable of withstanding temperatures between -40°C and 60°C (-40°F and 140°F).

The speaker is easy to install, configure, and use and is capable of delivering clear, long-range audio and voice messages. The speaker can be configured to play a pre-recorded message when an analytics-equipped camera detects smoke, fire or missing personal protective equipment, or, in the event of an alert from an industrial control system, operators can target live instructions to the targeted area.

AXIS XC1311 will be available through Axis distribution channels in March 2024.

AXIS D2210-VE – the optimal solution for 24/7 area and traffic monitoring

Boasting a compact design and offering a 95° field of detection, AXIS D2210-VE Radar is a robust and powerful device for accurate object detection in all light and various weather conditions.

The 60 GHz radar can detect humans at up to 60 meters (200 feet) and vehicles at up to 90 meters (295 feet), or up to 150 meters (492 feet) with road monitoring profile enabled. Switching from area to road monitoring also makes it possible to detect objects travelling as fast as up to 200 km/h (125 mph). The radar is also equipped with a dynamic LED light strip that can be used for notification or warning purposes or can be switched off for more discrete monitoring.

AXIS D2210-VE will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q1 2024.

These Axis products and others are available to see at the Axis Communications stand (#S1-H11) for the duration of the event.

For more information about Intersec Dubai 2024, click here. For more information on Axis’s product offering, visit www.axis.com/products