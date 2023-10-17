DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- GITEX Global, the most exciting technology event catering to Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian customers, is set to take center stage from October 16th to 20th, 2023. AWOL Vision, an award-winning manufacturer of the industry’s most feature-rich projectors and projector screens, is thrilled to introduce its latest triple laser projectors to a new market. Visitors will have the chance to experience AWOL Vision's cutting-edge projectors in person at booth H30-E140 in Hall 30 and witness how these innovative triple laser projectors are shaping the future of home entertainment.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FIXwdeYHL54

AWOL Vision will showcase their core projector lineup, including the LTV-2500 (2600 lumens), and the newly released LTV-3000 Pro (3000 lumens), and LTV-3500 Pro (3500 lumens) featuring Dolby Vision®. These projectors cater to diverse consumer needs by offering different lumen levels, ensuring a perfect fit for different budgets and room types.

Dolby Vision dramatically improves the immersive content experience by providing greater depth, astonishing contrast, and a richer spectrum of colors. This technology unlocks the full potential of HDR by dynamically optimizing image quality and delivering mesmerizing visuals with every viewing.

Among the highlights of AWOL Vision's showcase is the Vanish TV, an all-in-one solution that includes the potent LTV-3500 Pro projector, an electronic rising screen, and smart cabinet. This innovative product eliminates the need for users to grapple with projector setup and furniture arrangement, ensuring a hassle-free home theater experience.

AWOL Vision believes that a perfect home theater can greatly enhance content enjoyment, making it a valuable addition to the lives of people of all ages. The company’s class-leading projectors are designed to deliver an extraordinary entertainment experience, featuring state-of-the-art three-color laser technology, the market's largest lens (Ricoh F2.0 Pure glasses lens), up to 3500 lumens of brightness, and Turbo Mode, which offers minimal lag for gaming (15ms at 4K@60Hz, 8ms at 1080P@120Hz). With 24FPS support for movie enthusiasts and 3D display capabilities, AWOL Vision's projectors ensure the best experience for both movie lovers and gaming enthusiasts.

For more information and to experience AWOL Vision's revolutionary projectors, visit booth H30-E140 at GITEX Global 2023 from October 16th to 20th, or visit www.awolvision.com.

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire

For media inquiries:

AWOL

Angelia Yin

angelia@awolvision.com

https://www.awolvision.com