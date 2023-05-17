Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, and 2023 Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award recipient, announced its latest campaign that offers exciting deals on Nissan vehicles this summer. The campaign is aimed at providing car enthusiasts and families with the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a new Nissan model or purchase their first car.

Customers can enjoy an exclusive seven-year warranty – five years from Nissan, and an additional two years from Al Masaood Automobiles offered for the first time ever on Nissan cars, including the Nissan Patrol V6 Platinum City, Nissan Patrol V8 models, the New Nissan Altima, and the All-New Nissan X-Trail – which has already proven to be a hit with customers with exceptional sales recorded for this new and upgraded model. This extended warranty is a first for Nissan models and is available for a limited time. Through this promotion, customers can opt for the Nissan Patrol Platinum City (V6) starting at AED 3,999 per month, Nissan Altima with a starting monthly instalment of AED 1,699, and the all-new Nissan X-Trail with monthly instalments starting at AED 1,499. Customers will also access a 70,000-kilometre service contract for both Nissan Patrol V6 and V8 models.

In addition to the confidence provided with the extended warranties and service contracts, customers can rest assured that their vehicles will be in good hands throughout their car ownership journey, as Al Masaood Automobiles also offers a renowned aftersales customer experience, having recently won the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) 2023 edition. This recognition underscores Al Masaood Automobiles continual commitment to business excellence and operational continuity.

Customers can visit Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region to benefit from the summer campaign offer, as well as test-drive the vehicles before purchasing. For more information, please visit nissan-abudhabi.com.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

