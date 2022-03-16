Dubai. Averda, the Dubai-headquartered leading waste management and recycling company, is launching its new used cooking oil (UCO) service in the UAE to improve local waste management and also help reduce carbon emissions from road transport. This UCO service is one of several new sustainable waste services for Averda, all part of its recent 3-year corporate strategy “Renew”, which focuses the company on addressing the urgent challenge of our climate crisis while unlocking value from waste.



The new service be available to customers in the UAE and will see Averda collecting 10 million litres of UCO annually from customers in the region. With an initial focus on the hospitality, catering, and restaurant industries, Averda will also work with muncipalities and developers to implement residential collection schemes. The UCO will then be processed to create sustainable biodiesel which can be blended with regular diesel and used by haulage companies, substantially reducing their carbon emissions.



Averda is working closely with its private clients, especially those in the hospitality sector - which include some of the UAE’s most prestigious hotels and restaurants - to provide a range of environmentally-friendly services. These services will help Averda’s clients improve their environmental credentials through better waste management, increased recycling, and the diversion of waste from landfill helping them achieve their net-zero carbon goals.



Averda will provide its clients with bespoke oil containers free of charge and a regular schedule of collections with a 24/7 customer service line. In addition, Averda will provide recycling analysis reports for each client with a breakdown of the carbon savings that have been achieved.



Biodiesel created from used cooking oil is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to petroleum and other fossil fuels. The transport sector is responsible for 24% of global CO2 emissions and blended biodiesel requires little or no engine modification. Recycling used cooking oils reduces the consumption of fossil fuels in the transport sector and limits greenhouse gas emissions. This also encourages proper disposal practices among commercial kitchens and avoids the problematic disposal of oils into wastewater infrastructure.



Jobin Solomon, Head of Biofuels Project Development, commented: “Increasing the production of greener more sustainable fuel is a key factor in the global effort to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and help fight the battle against climate change. At Averda we are delighted to launch our renewable fuels programme which will play its own small part in what needs to be a global effort with unilateral government support. Improving the circularity of waste is a central pillar in Averda’s future strategy and this is merely the first of many bold new initiatives.”

About Averda:

Averda is the leading waste management and recycling company in the emerging world, operating in India and across the Middle East and Africa. The company provides a broad and specialised range of services to over 55,000 clients - large and small - across the private and public sectors. These include the municipal authorities of major cities and household names in a wide range of sectors including oil & gas, automotive, retail and hospitality.



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Dubai, Averda increasingly focuses on providing sustainable solutions which extract value from waste, reducing use of the planet’s limited natural resources and driving the circular economy. The company’s portfolio of services ranges from collecting bins and cleaning city streets to sorting, composting, recycling and disposing of household waste as well as safely managing highly-regulated hazardous waste streams including medical waste and dangerous chemicals. Recent investments have further developed the company’s waste treatment capabilities, with the goal of providing circular recovery options in all markets.



The company currently employs over 15,000 people worldwide, helping to provide secure employment amongst the communities it serves. Protection of environmental and human health is the company’s highest priority, and it operates in full compliance with international standards for quality control wherever it operates, currently: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco, South Africa, Congo and India.