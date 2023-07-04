Dubai, UAE: Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites announces its upcoming rebranding to Avani+ status, following a series of notable additions to its facilities. With a brand-new Lebanese-inspired restaurant and a collection of stylish meeting rooms complemented by a range of social spaces and services at the all-new Avani Club, the hotel is set to renew its position as the flagship Avani property in both the city and the region, offering an elevated experience to both business and leisure guests.



Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites will join a prestigious group of sister properties that have been selected as “+” hotels and resorts for their exceptional offerings. These include Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel and Avani+ Khao Lak Resort in Thailand and Avani+ Luang Prabang in Laos. The Avani+ designation is reserved for properties with a prime location, offering guests a front-row seat to the best that each destination has to offer. Along with a standout location, Avani+ properties also feature destination dining, state-of-the-art AvaniFit gyms, cutting-edge design, and dedicated social living areas.



Avani Palm View Dubai’s latest culinary addition, La Sirène, is an urban lifestyle eatery and terrace that pays homage to the vibrant coastal culture of Lebanon. The menu has been meticulously crafted to provide guests with a genuine taste of the 'Pearl of the Middle East,' featuring must-try dishes including sea bass sababiyah and double-cooked octopus, as well as an extensive range of hot and cold mezze. For those seeking a casual bite with friends or a leisurely lunch with colleagues, La Sirène also offers a range of Lebanese street food favourites with a twist. Guests can indulge in desserts like the knafeh and mafroukeh while enjoying sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab. La Sirène's exceptional location and impressive culinary offering make it the ideal destination for experiencing warm Lebanese hospitality in a contemporary atmosphere.



In addition, the hotel has expanded its offering with the addition of two new meeting rooms, Palm 1 and Palm 2, which are designed to cater specifically to business travellers. These up-to-date and flexible meeting rooms are perfect for hosting either a cordial business meeting or a high-profile social event. Guests can take in views of the city while utilising the latest state-of-the-art technology, such as high-definition video conferencing and interactive whiteboards. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a comfortable and productive environment with customisable temperature controls, flexible seating, and a range of amenities. Avani's dedicated team is available to ensure that every event runs seamlessly from start to finish, whether it's a business meeting or a social gathering.



The all-new Avani Club is an exclusive and modern space designed for eligible guests seeking a premium experience. The stylish interiors of the club invite guests to immerse themselves in an inviting ambiance while enjoying a selection of refreshments, drinks, and delicacies. Grab a coffee and pastry and step out on the terrace to take in magnificent views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. Refresh throughout the day with a fine selection of fresh juices, soft drinks and hot beverages. Enjoy afternoon tea between 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm daily and pop in for complimentary pre-dinner drinks before you dine in the evening. Open daily from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm, the Avani Club provides ample time for guests to indulge in its exceptional amenities and services.



"We're delighted that Avani Palm View Dubai will achieve Avani+ status, representing our first Avani+ in the region. Since launching in December 2020, the hotel has been very well received by the market, running continuously at very high occupancy levels, and now introducing new facilities and services. The upcoming rebranding to Avani+ is representative of the elevated product and the team’s commitment to offering exceptional hospitality," says Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President Middle East & Africa for Minor Hotels.



Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a 48-storey property situated in a prime location in Dubai, between Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Marina. The hotel features 247 Avani Serviced Apartments, ranging from 41 sqm studios to 165 sqm three-bedroom units, with fully equipped kitchens, private terraces, and interactive living spaces. It offers guests the perfect balance for work and leisure while providing an authentic Dubai experience.



For bookings, please call +971 4 604 2222, email palmview@avanihotels.com or visit http://www.avanihotels.com/en/palm-dubai.



Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is one of four Avani properties in the Middle East. There are two further Avani hotels in Dubai, in addition to one hotel launched in the Omani capital last year. The brand also has a new-build property in the pipeline in Bahrain.



