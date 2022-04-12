Huracán rear-wheel drive with rear-wheel steering, next generation evolution in aerodynamic design and engineering

Naturally-aspirated V10 5.2 l engine producing 640 CV and 565 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm

New brake cooling system and revised exhaust for enhanced engine sound

Extensive color and trim options together with Ad Personam program

Dubai, UAE – Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, developed for pilots seeking driving fun and lifestyle perfection on both road and track. The Tecnica’s moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and, instantly distinguishable, is as much a Huracán innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.

Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The lightweight Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion: the Huracán Tecnica exploits its talents to deliver the best of both worlds - a poignantly versatile super sports for road and track.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the track itself,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences, it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation. The Tecnica completes the Huracán line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.”

The Huracán Tecnica takes the 5.2 l powerplant outputting the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm for exhilarating yet comfortable everyday driving with highly responsive maximum power and torque when demanded.

Extraordinary performance comes with new brake cooling management, inspired by track-based Lamborghini experience, delivering consistently better braking performance on both road and track. The Tecnica’s carbon ceramic brakes adopt specifically designed cooling deflectors and calliper ducts, directing the airflow into the discs to maximise heat dissipation and reduce brake fluid temperatures and brake pedal elongation: the reduction in disc temperatures also supports brake pad consumption.

Aerodynamic inspired design

The Huracán Tecnica sports a significant and sophisticated design revision, impressing its dual personality of an iconic super sports lifestyle and track-oriented car from every angle. Aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight engineering energize every element while retaining a distinct elegance, with the Tecnica clearly distinguishable from its Huracán stablemates.

A revised design lends the Tecnica a stronger, predatory stance: a powerful, inward-facing front with muscular shoulders meets a lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling. Black at the base of the windscreen increases the lightweight impression.

Created for the driver

The versatility of the Huracán Tecnica continues in its interior as well as in the extensive customization options available: the Huracán Tecnica delivers what the driver wants, in the way it looks, in its dynamic set-up and driver feed-back, in its connectivity but most importantly in its capabilities on both road and track.

Beyond the Tecnica’s exclusive options, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department offers the potential for clients to customize their Huracán Tecnica with virtually unlimited color and trim possibilities.

