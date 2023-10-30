Sharjah: The American University of Sharjah (AUS) Board of Trustees has approved the launch of a new graduate program and the establishment of three research centers within the university to bolster its research agenda. It has also set out new strategies to elevate Emiratization as an institutional priority.

Headed by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, the fall board meeting was held on campus. This was also the first board meeting attended by Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, who assumed his duties this October.

HE Sheikha Bodour said: ‘The AUS leadership took a strategic decision to become a world-leading, Emirati powerhouse for education, research, and innovation, and the creation of these research centers is a big stride in that direction. In approving these ambitious projects, the Board of Trustees is echoing the bold spirit of innovation and progress that the university stands for. AUS is fast evolving in terms of our profile and impact, with enrolments and rankings rapidly rising, and I fully expect these steps to accelerate that process in the medium to long term.’

Supporting the university's dedication to research excellence, the board endorsed the launch of the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center; the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development; and the Material Science Research Center.

Hosted in the AUS College of Engineering (CEN), the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center (EWSERC) will develop world-class research making a significant impact globally and enabling AUS to support several UAE strategic plans, such as UAE Net Zero 2050, the Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure (Vision 2021), the National Water and Energy Demand Management Program, the UAE Environment Policy, the UAE Circular Economy Policy, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

A multidisciplinary research center hosted in the AUS School of Business Administration (SBA), the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development will work in close collaboration with strategic partners in Sharjah to serve the entire AUS academic community in bringing the research innovations and promising ideas of students and faculty members to the marketplace, tapping into the innovation ecosystem of Sharjah and the country.

The Material Science Research Center (MSRC) will nurture and promote interdisciplinary research and education activities in the field of advanced materials and sustainable structures with the main objective of providing novel solutions and developing highly skilled human resources that are critical to the UAE’s economic growth, particularly as it transitions from a petroleum-based economy to a diversified knowledge-based economy. The center will be hosted in the AUS College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), which will support its logistics.

The board also approved a Master of Arts in Media Studies and Practice program to be offered in Fall 2024, through the Department of Media Communication in the College of Arts and Sciences.

As part of the university’s new strategies to further enhance its Emiratization efforts, members of the board endorsed the establishment of a taskforce from the Board of Trustees to lead a search for distinguished national cadres to champion Emirati recruitment, development and retention initiatives. A specialized Emirati expert was appointed to support Emiratization and employment initiatives.

During the meeting, Sheikha Bodour expressed her satisfaction at the progress and growth of AUS, including the university moving up five spots in the QS World University Rankings 2024. In Fall 2023, AUS achieved remarkable milestones by welcoming the highest number of new undergraduate students in 10 years. This achievement also coincides with AUS marking its highest enrollment record in seven years, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. This represents a 27 percent increase in undergraduate enrollment and a 14 percent increase in graduate enrollment compared to the previous fall. This growth came as AUS welcomed the first cohort of students in its PhD in Biosciences and Engineering and Master of Arts in International Studies programs in this fall semester.

As AUS looks to enhance its academic portfolio in line with the ever-changing market and global needs, new AUS programs are currently under accreditation review by the UAE Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and other international accreditation agencies.

Headed by Sheikha Bodour, the board comprises H.E. Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, former President of the Federal National Council, UAE, H.E. Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, UAE, Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, UAE, Mohammed Issa Alhuraimel Alshamsi, Executive Director - Head of UK Investment Programme at Mubadala, UAE, Abdulfattah Mansoor Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) UAE, Abhijit Choudhury, Founder and CEO of Athena Advisory Limited, UAE, Ahmad Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eideh, CEO, Invest Bank, UAE, Bedour Saeed Al Raqbani, Director and Founder of Kalimati Communication and Rehabilitation Center, UAE, Dr Chaouki Tanios Abdallah, Executive Vice President for Research at Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, Dr Daniele C. Struppa, President of Chapman University, USA, and Dr. Tod Laursen, AUS Chancellor.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-ZfE8v10zMD