DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Audi has previewed the first member of a new family of concept vehicles in Dubai at a private event for representatives of media from across the region. The Audi Skysphere concept is the name of the electric-powered, two-door convertible based on the Audi design of tomorrow.

The concept car was the surprise showing during an event which also marked the regional previews of the new Audi A8 and S8 models and is set to be on display at the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition at the Museum of the Future during the Holy Month of Ramadan. With it, the brand is illustrating its vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future, with features that include autonomous driving, a revolutionary interior and a seamless digital ecosystem.

With the Audi Skysphere concept, the brand with the four rings is redefining luxury of the future, with the car changing what we know about mobility and designed to offer its occupants captivating and world-class experiences.

“We are delighted to unveil the Skysphere concept in Dubai. This car represents the zenith of human capability and innovation, so we wanted to treat it a little bit differently for its grand unveiling in a venue renowned for its creativity. With the Skysphere, passengers are given the maximum amount of freedom and can choose between two driving modes; a grand touring experience and a sports experience and is the perfect celebration of progress. Its visit to Dubai symbolizes how we envision the future or mobility and is an ode to a city that that has positive and influential plans that will trickle down across the region.” Said Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East.

With the touch of button, drivers of the Skysphere can either pilot their 4.94-meter-long e-roadster themselves in “Sports” mode with a reduced wheelbase, while the rear-wheel steering ensures that the vehicle remains extremely agile despite its dimensions. They can also choose to be chauffeured around in a 5.19-meter GT in the autonomous “Grand Touring” driving mode while enjoying the sky and the scenery, maximum legroom, and the services offered by a seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem.

Customized infotainment options are also available, such as linking the on-board streaming service to music and video providers used at home. And in a further step, Audi also aims to provide personalized and exclusive options for users of its luxury cars in the future – such as concerts, cultural events, or even sporting events that are only available upon special invitation.

In this way, a vehicle like the Audi Skysphere concept will become a platform for experiences that expand horizons beyond the mere ride in just a few years.

The incredibly futuristic model is set to be on display for the general public at the Museum of the Future in time for Ramadan.

