ContiSilent technology installed: noise components of rolling noise in the vehicle interior reduced by up to nine decibels

Testers' favourite: SportContact 7 already declared winner in 11 renowned independent tyre tests

Middle East: Audi is factory-fitting its RS 6 Avant performance with the Continental SportContact 7 premium tyres. Thanks to its outstanding characteristics, the tyre has performed impressively in numerous tests and also won over the Ingolstadt-based carmaker. Continental has obtained global approval for equipping the Audi RS 6 Avant performance with the 22-inch version.

The SportContact 7 is a high-performance summer tyre designed for powerful, sporty vehicles. The Continental developers focused on achieving the highest perfection in all performance criteria with a view to combining the most enjoyable driving experience possible with the very highest levels of safety and sustainability. Compared to its predecessor, the tyre offers reduced wet braking distances by eight percent. In dry braking, the SportContact 7 improves by six percent and mileage is also extended: by 17 percent. Wet and dry handling and grip also benefit from the tyre’s new development, which is available to customers across the Middle East.

The SportContact 7 for the Audi RS 6 Avant performance also comes with ContiSilent technology, which reduces the rolling noise – perceived as particularly annoying inside the passenger compartment – by as much as nine decibels. This technology takes the form of a special foam layer attached to the inside of the tyre tread. This even more effectively blocks the vibrations generated as the tyre rolls along the road surface while the vehicle is in motion.

Since being launched on the market, the SportContact 7 has been crowned the winner in 11 high-profile independent tyre tests. This spring alone, for example, it came out on top in the summer tyre tests organised by the German specialist car magazines, Gute Fahrt, Auto Bild sportscars and Auto Zeitung. The testers were especially impressed by the extremely balanced and highly responsive handling, short wet braking distances and outstanding grip during braking and cornering. In 2022, the English trade magazine, Tyre Reviews, named it the test winner.

The tyre line and size for the Audi RS 6 Avant Performance, approved in numerous countries, is: SportContact 7 AO Silent, 285/30 ZR 22 101Y XL FR.