Dubai – Audi, represented in the UAE by Al Nabooda Automobiles, is proud to announce its cultural partnership with the prestigious Dubai Opera. The collaboration reflects Audi’s unwavering commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

As a symbol of the brand’s dedication to foster cultural vibrancy, Audi celebrates a number of co-branded shows at the Dubai Opera, the premier performing arts centre in the UAE. These events are set to enthral audiences with world-class performances and contribute to a flourishing cultural scene, fostering a deeper appreciation for music, theatre and the arts.

Upcoming shows will include ‘Hauser,’ a captivating performance by the acclaimed cellist Hauser, as well as a spellbinding performance by the ‘Rome Opera Ballet’. More exceptional shows, scheduled to premiere in September 2024 and January 2025, are slated to be announced.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Dubai Opera for the 2024 season, signifying our commitment to developing the cultural landscape in the UAE” said K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “We look forward to our involvement in this year’s shows, bringing together the synergy of automotive excellence and artistic elegance on one stage.”

"We are proud to join hands with Audi, a brand synonymous with excellence and innovation,” stated Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing audiences with exceptional cultural experiences and further solidifies Dubai Opera's position as a leading cultural destination in the region."

Throughout the duration of the co-branded shows, visitors can anticipate an outdoor exhibition featuring Audi’s latest models, a specially branded VIP box, exclusive pre-sale ticket options, and interactive displays inside the venue, enhancing the overall experience for each of the selected performances.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.