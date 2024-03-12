Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official dealer of Audi in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, secured numerous wins that underscored its contributions over the past year at the Audi Middle East Dealer of the Year Awards, a ceremony that recognizes Audi dealerships across the region for their exceptional performance.

Audi, Al Nabooda proudly accepted wins across three categories including Marketing Team of the Year, Sales Team of the Year, and Dealer of the Year. Further underlining its efforts to deliver impact among audiences, the dealer was also recognized with wins across various sub-categories including Marketing Best Use of Public Relations, Marketing Brand Boost, and Marketing Best Customer Experience.

The awards recognize Audi, Al Nabooda for their successful delivery of innovative campaigns, commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences, and outstanding sales performance. Ending the night on a high note, three exemplary team members were honored with the Sales Customer Champion award, securing first, second, and third places, respectively.

“These awards are a testament to the collective effort, dedication, and passion of our team. We are honored to be recognized for our accomplishments and remain steadfast in our mission to elevate the Audi experience for our customers,” said K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “As we continue to set new benchmarks across the automotive industry, we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Havas Red

Sarah Mansour

Senior Communications Manager

E-mail: sarah.mansour@redhavasme.com

About The Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.