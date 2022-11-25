Cairo: AUB - Ahli United Bank- Egypt, one of the prominent banks operating in the market, launched its new and unique product, the "EDGE package" with multiple and exclusive benefits for customers, and it is the first of its kind in the Egyptian banking sector in terms of retail banking services.



This comes within the framework of Ahli United Bank-Egypt's strategy aimed at providing an innovative and distinguished banking service and achieving diversification in the range of products offered to customers, in order to maintain its success in the Egyptian market.



From his side, Ossama Elsayed, Deputy CEO - retail and private banking, said that The new "EDGE" package is launched for the first time in the Egyptian banking sector, reinforcing the bank's leadership in providing all that is new in the banking industry to its clients.



He added that "EDGE" package succeeded in combining the customer's interests in terms of savings and borrowing, to represent the ideal solution to provide the option to save on the amount remaining in the customer's account with a competitive return, and at the same time enable him to borrow via credit card, which is unique in being the only one in the Egyptian market that gives the freedom to withdraw cash and purchase without interest, as the card provides all these privileges under one umbrella, for the first time in Egypt.



He stressed that the bank provides the possibility of obtaining “EDGE” package services in an easy and safe way anywhere and at any time, through the bank’s e-Account feature, where the client can open the account through the mobile phone or the bank’s website, then visit the branch to complete all opening documents, activating the account and enjoying many special benefits, in line with the aspirations and visions of clients, which represent a major focus in the bank’s plans and objectives and its expansions in the Egyptian market.



This step also supports the Central Bank’s strategy aimed at promoting the idea of inclusion among citizens.



He explained that the new account aligns with the aspirations and visions of clients, which represent a major focus in the bank's plans and objectives and its expansion in the Egyptian market. This step also supports the Central Bank's strategy aimed at promoting financial inclusion among citizens.



He added that the package allows clients to open a current account with a competitive return, which is calculated on the daily balance of the amounts available for use by the client, which exceeds the account minimum, and is added monthly, indicating that the minimum amount for opening the account is EGP 100,000, with complete freedom over the withdrawal and deposit process, through The bank’s 40 branches which spread all over the country, and the 85 automated teller machines (ATMs)



Ossama Elsayed added that the new package also allows credit card issuance to the client that is equipped with the contactless payment service, and he can also issue additional cards for his family members.



He pointed out that credit card holders can benefit from the bank’s rewards program, which allows points to be calculated on withdrawals and purchases, to be exchanged by contacting customer service, and converted into money deposited in the customer’s account or charging the mobile balance, and the points expire after 24 months of their acquisition.



Worth mentioning that the bank contributed to enhance and spread financial inclusion through launching many financing and savings products that led to the growth of the bank’s clients base and increased the size of the loan and credit facilities portfolio (before calculating provisions) by 22.3% to achieve 48.3 billion EGP as on June 30, 2022, Compared to 39.5 billion EGP as in December 2021, and the bank’s clients deposits portfolio grew by 14%, recording 61 billion EGP as on June 30, 2022, compared to 53.5 billion EGP as on December 31, 2021.