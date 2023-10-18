Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom, is proud to announce Maheerah, its women’s empowerment programme, for the festival’s inaugural edition.

Organised in partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation, Maheerah is an acceleration initiative designed for women poised for career advancement within Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications industry. It aims to bring participants into the industry's spotlight at a time when more women than ever are rising to prominent roles in the Kingdom's workforce.

Geared towards women with mid to senior-level expertise in the industry, the program offers 10 participants a series of tailored coaching sessions, individualised workshops, mentoring by esteemed industry leaders from around the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and more. In addition to full festival access, participants will also be invited to attend the Athar Industry Awards.

As the official ambassador of Maheerah, Alaa Khushaim, Director of Marketing and Communications at McDonald's KSA - West & South will play a pivotal role throughout every stage of the programme, from participant shortlisting and selection to providing guidance and inspiration to the attendees. Excited with the opportunity, and the impact it will have on the careers of the participants, Khushaim stated, “When I was first approached with Maheerah, I saw a chance to be a part of an initiative that will leave a mark on the professional lives of 10 young women in Saudi Arabia and enable and inspire them with the right knowledge and skills to achieve remarkable things in our industry. I look forward to not only sharing my own experiences and expertise but also to learning from them. In line with one of the core objectives of Athar Festival, this programme will undoubtedly bring the marketing and creative community together to create long-lasting impact.”

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner & Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, said, "We are truly delighted to bring this initiative to Athar Festival. There is a wealth of female talent in the Kingdom, and this program offers a unique opportunity to create a supportive network of empowered women who can achieve their full potential and pass on their knowledge to others."

Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey said, “Talent will always be the most important asset that this industry will have. As a talent-first organisation, Publicis Groupe Middle East believes in investing in and empowering the future generation of leaders, so when we heard of the Maheerah Programme, we knew it was something we needed to support. The communications industry is going through an exciting transformation within the Kingdom, and we are committed to progressing the careers of women within the field.”

Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity is Saudi Arabia’s largest celebration of creativity, culture, talent, and innovation to date. Across four days, two content stages, a diverse range of training programs, an industry award event, and much more, the festival will serve as a platform for all those with an interest in joining an exciting new community of creative industry leaders from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, the inaugural edition of Athar Festival will run over four days and comprise a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar Festival is a dynamic and vibrant meeting place that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.

100+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, and 1500+ industry professionals and young talent are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East

Publicis Groupe Middle East is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across seven markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe Middle East brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity, and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com