Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the ‘At Your Own Pace’ annual run, organized by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and sponsored by Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C (Yahsat) attracted more than 300 participants, the organizers announced.

Held on March 19, 2022 on Hudayriyat Island of Abu Dhabi, the annual run aimed to support social priorities related to senior citizens in Abu Dhabi, in line with the social priorities identified by the Quality-of-Life Survey of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

Followed strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the event drew enthusiastic participants from diverse nationalities and age groups, the race was held in four categories: 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km, with a 1km wheelchair-friendly lane dedicated to the people of determination and elderly. In all these categories, participants had a choice to move at their own pace.

The themes of the run are selected from a range of social priorities identified by the Department of Community Development, with the last year’s race highlighting the Organ and Tissue Donations Programme.

Falling under Ma'an's Social Investment Fund pillar, the ‘At Your Own Pace’ event is designed to increase social cohesion and encourage participation for a social cause, while also encouraging community members to take part in a physical activity and lead a healthy lifestyle.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.

Ma’an is a ‘Ghadan 21’ accelerator programme initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to invest, live, work and visit.

