Dubai, UAE:- Careem Bike, the e-bike service on the Careem Everything App, has displaced over 2,976,482 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 834 cars emitting CO2 since its launch in 2020, supporting the UAE’s target to to cut emissions by 40% by 2030.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 53% of Careem ride-hailing trips have been completed with hybrid or electric vehicles. Careem’s UAE fleet currently offers over 75 electric Teslas and more than 1,400 hybrids. Hybrid cars emit one third the emissions that internal-combustion engines do.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder at Careem, said: “As the UAE embarks on an ambitious journey to reach Net Zero by 2050, we’re excited to see more and more people contributing to the displacement of CO2 emissions by choosing bike-sharing for transport. We’re also proud to see over half of all Careem rides in the UAE completed with hybrid or electric vehicles. We look forward to further increasing the number of hybrid or electric taxis and limousines in Dubai to contribute to building a more sustainable city.”

Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations at Careem, said: “Careem Bike is now one of the largest pedal-assist bike-sharing networks in the world, showing that Dubai residents and tourists are actively choosing more sustainable modes of transport. We are excited to partner with the RTA to grow Careem Bike and reach the milestone of displacing nearly 3 million tons of CO2.”

Launched in partnership with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Careem Bike has grown to become one of the largest pedal-assist bike-sharing networks in the world. Careem Bikes are used by residents and tourists throughout the year, even throughout the UAE’s summer months. The highest number of monthly active users was recorded in March 2023 at 26,557, while in July and August 2023 Careem Bike was still used by an average of 11,034 monthly active users.

