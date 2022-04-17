Softening COR and volume driven core banking income growth drive earnings up a solid 48% y-o-y

Commercial International Bank’s (CIB) 1Q22 net profit surged 48% y-o-y (26% q-o-q) to stand at EGP4.3bn, according to the bank’s financial statements. Compared to 1Q21, the bank’s core banking income recovered a solid 20% to EGP7.4bn on 18% higher net interest income (NII), mainly due to volume growth along with 11bps net interest margin (NIM) expansion to 5.9%. Commission income increased a healthy 35% y-o-y presumably on higher lending activities. Other operating income favourably recorded EGP379mn marking a solid increase of 3.8x mainly on higher trading income. The bank released EGP39mn impairment of credit losses compared to provision formation of EGP702mn recorded last year. Moreover, the bank’s OPEX increased 13% y-o-y; yet, the bank’s CIR inched down 2ppt to 21.5%. On a sequential basis, core banking income came in almost flat despite 1% q-o-q drop in NII, driven by weaker NIMs, while commission income recovered 11% to EGP688mn. The bank’s ROAE recovered healthy 6% to 25.8% mainly on weaker COR along with higher non-core banking income.

Financial position expands a solid 5.3% y-t-d; improving asset quality metrics is key positive

On the financial position front, CIB registered an aggregate 5.3% y-t-d growth to EGP524.8bn in 1Q22, mainly driven by 5.3% y-t-d growth in customer deposits to EGP429bn. The growth in deposits was attributable to significant growth in corporate deposits, rising 10.1% y-t-d to EGP198.5bn (representing 46% of total deposits). Meanwhile, retail deposits inched up 1.6% y-t-d to EGP230.5bn. Gross loans grew 8.9% y-t-d to EGP177.9bn as of 1Q22. Both corporate and retail loans recorded decent growth during the quarter, with retail loans growing 9.0% and corporate loans growing 8.4% partially due to FC revaluation. On the utilization front, the bank managed to decrease its exposure to T-bills by 2.9% during the quarter, while utilization in interbank surged by 51.1%. CIB’s asset quality metrics improved for the second consecutive, with an NPL ratio of 4.89% as of March 2022, compared to 5.13% in the previous quarter, while provision coverage remained healthy at 219%.

