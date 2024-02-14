Strategic partnership highlights Oman's role as a key regional logistics hub

Event underscores Asyad’s commitment to sustainable and efficient logistics solutions

Asyad Group fosters industry connections for sustainable development objectives

Muscat, Oman:- Marking a significant milestone in the realm of sustainable logistics and project cargo management, Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, was the Strategic Partner at Break Bulk Middle East 2024. Held on February 12 and 13 in Dubai, this paramount event attracted over 8,000 professionals and key decision-makers from the global oil & gas, energy, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors, reinforcing its position as the region's foremost venue for initiating new project ventures.

Asyad's showcase featured its integrated logistics capabilities, including ASYAD Shipping, ASYAD Ports, Port of Duqm, ASYAD Logistics, Oman & Etihad Rail, all backed by the strategic support of Asyad’s Free Zones. This holistic approach not only highlighted the Group’s important role in facilitating major projects but also positioned Oman as a key logistics hub in the region.

"As part of our group-wide commercial integration efforts, we're committed to showcasing our comprehensive suite of services to regional and global players," asserts Andrew Dawes, Chief Commercial Officer of Asyad Group. "Aligned with our ambitious objectives, we're aggressively expanding into global markets to understand customer needs and promote Oman and Asyad as the ideal logistics hub and global supply chain facilitator."

Breakbulk Middle East 2024 is a pivotal forum for exploring the latest trends and challenges facing the breakbulk and project cargo sector, including sustainability, decarbonization, and the handling of project cargo. Asyad highlighted its leadership in these critical areas. This participation reflected the group’s dedication to steering the industry towards more sustainable and efficient paradigms, embodying Asyad’s commitment to integrating innovation with sustainability in maritime and logistics operations.

"This event enabled us to fortify our connections with industry leaders and pave the way for future collaborative endeavors that will significantly bolster Oman’s and the wider region's sustainable development objectives," Andrew Dawes, added.

Asyad Group interacted directly with an array of project owners, EPC contractors, industrial manufacturers, and global project forwarders. These pivotal interactions are essential for sculpting the logistics industry's future, enabling Asyad to both influence and respond to the evolving demands of the sector.

The strategic partnership with Breakbulk Middle East 2024 aligned with Asyad's objectives to highlight its leading role in the logistics sector, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency in project cargo handling. By participating in this premier event, Asyad aimed to solidify its position as a catalyst for economic growth and a leader in the transition towards sustainable logistics solutions.

-Ends-